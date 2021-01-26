With FAU-G launch, makers hope to burnish the gaming industry’s Make in India credentials

Akshay Kumar shares first look of FAU-G game poster

Indian gamers will soon have something new to explore thanks to FAU-G or Fearless and United Guards, scheduled to launch today (January 26).

nCORE Games, the company behind FAU-G, has been working on many multi-player games. It has also partnered with Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish developers behind the Angry Birds game.

Just before the launch, Vishal Gondal, advisor and investor at nCORE Games, spoke to Moneycontrol about what went into the making of the game. “We were working on a war-themed game for some time, since 2019. The idea of associating it (the game) with Bharat ke Veer (Indian bravehearts) was suggested by Akshay Kumar. He also came up with the title FAU-G,” said Gondal. Bharat Ke Veer is a fund-raising programme of the Union Home Ministry for members of the Indian paramilitary Forces who died in the line of duty.

In 1999, long before FAU-G and nCORE, Gondal had founded Indiagames, a video game development and publishing company, which he later sold to DisneyUTV Digital, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company India.

He said that FAU-G is based on the Indian army and what happened in the Galwan Valley. “For that, we had to be true to some of the source material. For example, Galwan Valley has no weapons so the weapon is hand to hand combat. And you will be seeing that in the game but that is just the first story.”

“A game is not like a movie so there will be many versions. Games have a life of 5-6 years, something like PUBG, which has been around for 4-5 years; Call of Duty has been around for 15-20 years. We will keep on adding more missions, more maps, more weapons, then multi-player mode, battle royale mode. All this will be rolling out through the year,” he added.

The story mode will be released on launch day, said Gondal, and other modes will follow later.

Also, FAU-G will earn revenue through in-app purchases and ads. Gondal added that 20 percent of the gross revenues will go to Bharat ke Veer. “Our hope is that gamers who want to support India’s bravehearts at the same time can enjoy a game and contribute positively to the lives of the bravehearts.”

Asked if he has any expectations in terms of traction for FAU-G, Gondal said,

“Already four million have pre-registered for the game. And our target is to hit 10 million downloads on launch day.”

While FAU-G is getting a lot of traction, the question on many people's minds is whether the game will become bigger than PUBG. Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India, said: “PUBG is a multiplayer game and FAU-G is a storyline game. If the team behind FAU-G builds a multiplayer mode, then sure, why not?”

“FAU-G has already garnered a lot of support from the audience and people have been anxiously waiting for the official launch. Though the genre of both games (PUBG/FAU-G) is different, if Ludo (King) can cross 500 million installs, why not FAU-G. India has a lot of appetite for video games,” he added.

Aiming to emulate Ludo’s success

Ludo King, a modern version of the game Ludo, developed by Mumbai-based studio Gametion Technologies, became the first Indian gaming app to pass 500 million downloads.

Sharing similar sentiments, Gondal said that original IPs (Intellectual Property) will only grow when people support Indian IPs. “In gaming, it is unfortunate that most of the top games are from China or other places. There is no single Indian game except Ludo King. So, we are hoping to change that and hoping this will propel other people to create original IPs on Indian themes.”

Highlighting the problem the Indian game development segment faces, Gondal said: “The problem with game developers in India is that they are spending all their energy in creating gambling or real money games. India has so many stories that have the potential to turn into games. We hope that now that we have shown the way more IPs will come from India.”

Even Suji said that it is time that the Indian video game industry and video games built on Indian ethos and culture get their due recognition and FAU-G, along with other games like Hit wicket, WCC and Raji are the perfect examples of it.

Gondal said that while India has game development talent and most of the big game companies have centres in India, they produce games for foreign markets. Indian studios generally make real money games such as Rummy and Teen patti.

He pointed out that creating an IP takes time and the game may fail unlike a game such as Teen patti or Rummy, which are not IPs.

Adding to this, Suji said: “Making a video game is just like making a movie. It needs a lot of money/resources to build a great game and after all that your game still may not appeal to the audience. Hence, it’s riskier than making a movie.”

This is why Suji noted that having a game such as FAU-G and the craze it has built up will definitely give other development studios the confidence to start working on indigenous video games. “It can become a great opportunity to promote the Make in India brand globally in the esports and video gaming sector,” added Suji.