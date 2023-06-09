Willi Ninja: Google Doodle celebrates iconic dancer and 'godfather of voguing'

Willi Ninja paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s.

Google Doodle on Friday celebrated iconic American dancer William Roscoe Leake, best known as Willi Ninja. He played a crucial role in Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s.

The Google Doodle on Willi in the month of June is especially significant as the month is marked as Pride Month to celebrate and honour the LGBTQ+ community.

It was on this day 33 years ago when the documentary "Paris is Burning", which features Willi and the iconic House of Ninja, was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival.

He was famous for his "voguing", a dance style that blends fashion poses with intricate, mime and martial arts-like movements.

Willi Ninja, who was born on April 12, 1961, in New Hyde Park, New York, became a skilled dancer through self-teaching and honed his voguing style during his twenties.

Willi was a vocal spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community. He actively promoted HIV/AIDS prevention at drag balls and worked to reduce the stigma associated with the disease.

The Google Doodle includes a video featuring performances by the current members of the House of Ninja. The dancers featured are Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja. They are seen dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy.

Willi, who was suffering from AIDS, died on September 2, 2006, at the age of 45.