WhatsApp new Privacy setting prevents users from getting added to random groups

Have you ever had the horrific experience of getting added to a random WhatsApp group by one of your contacts and receiving spam messages? WhatsApp’s new Privacy feature may just help you avoid such a situation in the future.

WhatsApp Inc has introduced a new privacy feature that gives users the control of who can add them in groups. The feature was being tested in beta since February. Now available for public, users can select one of the three options and prevent anyone from adding them to a WhatsApp group without their consent. "WhatsApp groups continue to connect family, friends, coworkers, classmates and more. As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience. Today, we're introducing a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups", WhatsApp said in a statement.

To enable it, users can go to WhatsApp settings, tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options — ‘Nobody’, ‘My Contacts’, and ‘Everyone’. ‘Nobody’ prevents anyone from adding the user to a WhatsApp group. ‘My Contacts’ would allow people in the user’s contact list to add them in a group. However, users would get an invite through a private message giving them an option to join the group. The invite would be valid for 72 hours before it expires. For ‘everybody’, users would get added to the group without any need of an invitation.

The feature has been rolled out on Wednesday to some users and would be available to the rest in the coming weeks.