App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline' to tackle fake news

Starting on April 2, people in India can submit misinformation or rumours they receive to the Checkpoint Tipline on WhatsApp (+91-9643-000-888).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

WhatsApp on April 2 unveiled its 'Checkpoint Tipline', where people can check the authenticity of information received as the messaging giant looks to crack down on fake news ahead of the general election in the country.

"Launched by PROTO, an India-based media skilling startup, this tipline will help create a database of rumours to study misinformation during elections for Checkpoint - a research project commissioned and technically assisted by WhatsApp," the Facebook-owned company said in a statement.

It added that starting on April 2, people in India can submit misinformation or rumours they receive to the Checkpoint Tipline on WhatsApp (+91-9643-000-888).

Once a WhatsApp user shares a suspicious message with the tipline, PROTO's verification centre will seek to respond and inform the user if the claim made in message shared is verified or not.

related news

"The response will indicate if information is classified as true, false, misleading, disputed or out of scope and include any other related information that is available," the statement said.

This centre is equipped to review content in the form of pictures, video links or text and will cover English and four regional languages - Hindi, Telugu, Bengali and Malayalam.

PROTO will also look at working with organisations at grassroot level to submit misinformation circulating across different regions in India during the election period.

Facebook, which counts India as one of its largest markets with over 200 million users, had faced flak from the Indian government after a series of mob-lynching incidents, triggered by rumours circulating on WhatsApp, claimed lives last year.

Under pressure to stop rumours and fake news, WhatsApp had last year restricted forwarding messages to five chats at once. It has also been putting out advertisements in newspapers and running television and radio campaigns offering tips to users on how to spot misinformation.

With ensuing general elections, the Indian government had warned social media platforms of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Interestingly, the Indian government — through proposed changes in IT rules — is seeking to make social media platforms more accountable by mandating them to introduce tools that can identify and disable "unlawful content".

One of the amendments being mulled in the IT intermediary rules (meant for online and social media platforms) will require them to enable tracing out of such originators of information as needed by government agencies that are legally authorised.

However, WhatsApp has so far resisted the government's demand for identifying message originators, arguing that such a move would undermine the end-to-end encryption and the private nature of the platform, creating potential for serious misuse.

In its statement on Tuesday, WhatsApp said Dig Deeper Media and Meedan - which have previously worked on misinformation-related projects around the world - are helping PROTO to develop the verification and research frameworks for India.

Meedan has developed the technology to support the verification of rumours and will maintain the database of such content that have been processed.

To do so, they have expanded their check platform (developed for recent elections in Mexico and France) and integrated it with the WhatsApp Business API, to receive and respond to messages at scale.

"The goal of this project is to study the misinformation phenomenon at scale — natively in WhatsApp. As more data flows in, we will be able to identify the most susceptible or affected issues, locations, languages, regions, and more," PROTO founders Ritvvij Parrikh and Nasr ul Hadi said.

The verification reports PROTO sends back will encourage grassroots-level "listening posts" to send more signals for analysis, they added.

Following the project, PROTO also plans to submit learnings to the International Center for Journalists to help other organisations learn from the design and operations of this project.

"The research from this initiative will help create a global benchmarks for those wishing to tackle misinformation in their own markets," Fergus Bell, founder and CEO, Dig Deeper Media, said.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Companies #Facebook #India #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

After Ugly Twitter Spat Over Article 370, Payal Rohatgi and Gauahar Kh ...

India Pulls Off Impressive Feat With EMISAT Launch Aboard ISRO’s PSL ...

Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh and Romila Thapar Among 200 Writers Urging ...

Here's What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say on Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' ...

Throwback: When Curran Fanboyed Over Current Teammate Gayle

PUBG Tease New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More

Congress Promises Probe Into Modi Govt's Rafale Deal, Leader Says It W ...

BJD Govt did not Cooperate, Chowkidar Transformed Odisha with Central ...

What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Faceb ...

Rahul Gandhi releases Congress manifesto titled 'Will Deliver'; focuse ...

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.