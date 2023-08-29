What is sciatica, the condition that caused Adele to collapse backstage?

Adele, 35, says she has battled painful sciatica for almost 'half her life' (Image credit: @adele/Instagram)

Adele has once again addressed her sciatica, the medical condition which caused her to collapse backstage before a show in Las Vegas. The English singer-songwriter told fans at her recent Weekends with Adele performance in Las Vegas that her team found her unable to move because of a sciatica flare-up. Here is all you need to know about sciatica, the condition that caused Adele to be in pain for “half her life”.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica refers to a medical condition characterised by pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve. This condition causes pain to radiate from the lower back down to one or both legs.

What is the sciatic nerve?

The sciatic nerve is the longest nerve in the human body, running from the lower back down into each leg.

What causes sciatica?

The most common cause of sciatica is compression or irritation of the sciatic nerve, often due to a herniated disc in the spine. Other causes can include narrowing of the spinal canal that can compress the nerves, degenerative disc disease, trauma or injury to the lower back etc.

Sciatica is typically considered a symptom rather than a standalone medical condition

What are some symptoms of sciatica?

The most common symptom of sciatica is pain that can range from a mild ache to a sharp, shooting sensation. The pain can be accompanied by other symptoms like weakness in the leg, numbness or tingling. The pain can be intermittent or constant and usually leaves the patient unable to walk properly, bend or lift objects.

Is there any treatment for sciatica?

Treatment for sciatica depends on the underlying cause. Symptom management can include rest or giving time to the body to heal, pain medication, physical therapy or epidural injections to alleviate inflammation. In severe cases or when these treatments are not helping, doctors may consider surgery to alleviate the pressure on the sciatic nerve.