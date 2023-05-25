Orange Alert: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and storms in multiple regions

A fresh Western Disturbance is anticipated to influence the weather conditions in northwest India starting from May 29

Favourable conditions that were predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have resulted in the rapid advancement of the southwest monsoon. This development in weather conditions aligns with the earlier issued orange alert by IMD, indicating heavy rainfall over areas of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands until May 26.

A fresh Western disturbance is anticipated to influence the weather conditions in northwest India starting from May 29. As a result, a new spell of rainfall is expected in this region. The areas likely to be affected include Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh. The rainfall is expected to range from moderate to heavy and may occur in isolated places.

Heavy rainfall is expected on May 25 in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh, with hailstorm and thunderstorm alerts issued. Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will also experience heavy rainfall. Furthermore, hailstorm and thunderstorm alerts have been issued for Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, West Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan on May 25.

Rajasthan will witness dust storms and thunderstorms on May 25 and May 26.

No significant changes in maximum temperatures are expected across the rest of the country over the next five days. Furthermore, there are no indications of significant heat wave conditions developing in any part of the country during this period.