Delhi AQI today: Air quality 'Very Poor' for fifth consecutive day

Traffic moves on a flyover on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day on November 18 with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 362 at 6:33 AM, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR.

V K Soni of the IMD, on November 16, told the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) that lower ventilation index due to low temperatures and calm wind conditions is predicted between November 17-21, which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

The air quality is likely to improve on November 21 onwards due to relatively strong winds, he said.

In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address a press conference at noon today regarding the issue.

The Delhi government has also decided to extend work-from-home for its employees till Sunday. At a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials of the departments concerned, Rai said, "1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start on Thursday." At a press conference after a high-level meet with officials of the departments concerned, Rai said, "1,000 private CNG buses will be hired to strengthen the public transport system. The process will start on Thursday."

"Schools, colleges, libraries, training centres will remain shut till further orders. We have banned the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items," he said. Rai said the Delhi Metro and the Delhi Transport Corporation have written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority to allow people to travel in metro trains and public vehicles standing.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within a 300 km radius of Delhi will remain operational till November 30. The commission directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance subject to strict compliance of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

[Inputs from PTI]