Watch: Tiger grabs SUV by its teeth as tourists sit inside. Anand Mahindra says 'not surprised'

Anand Mahindra said the SUV seen in the video of a tiger grabbing a vehicle is a Mahindra Xylo.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a tiger grabbing a Mahindra Xylo.

Anand Mahindra shared a viral video of a tiger grabbing a Mahindra Xylo.


A Bengal Tiger tries to rip the bumper off an SUV in Karnataka after hovering behind the vehicle, as it tries to get a bite of the automobile part. A chilling video, showing the tiger digging its teeth into the back of the SUV even as a group of terrified people sit inside it, helpless, was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

“It’s trying to bite it out… oh my god,” a woman can be heard saying as the tiger begins to drag the SUV behind with the power of its bite.

The undated video from Karnataka, recorded by someone from another safari vehicle, shows a second tiger lurking in the forest and eventually stepping out to the road to give company to the tiger pulling the SUV.

People from the other vehicle try to shoo the tiger away as they watch the scenes unfold before them.

While Anand Mahindra said the incident took place in road from Ooty-Mysore road, several reports said the 1:30-minute video is from the Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru. He said the SUV seen is a Mahindra Xylo.

“Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are deeeliciousss (sic),” Mahindra said.

Anand Mahindra, 66, who has over 8.6 million followers on Twitter is one of the few business personalities in Indian who is active on the social media platform. He regularly shares videos and images that catch his attention, and often comments on topics in the news.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Karnataka #Mahindra Xylo #tiger
first published: Dec 31, 2021 09:43 am

