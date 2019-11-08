Vivo X50 5G smartphone powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 SoC will launch in December

Vivo recently confirmed the arrival of its upcoming X30 handset at a joint press conference with Samsung. The Vivo X30 5G handset will arrive in December. It will debut as the third addition to Vivo’s 5G lineup.

The Vivo X30 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 980 SoC. The South Korean giant unveiled the new Exynos chip back in September this year as the world’s first mid-range 5G system-on-chip. The Exynos 980 chipset features an integrated 5G modem and on-device artificial intelligence.

The Exynos 980 SoC promises download speeds of up to 2.55Gbps, going all the way up to 3.55Gbps with 4G and 5G downlinks combined. The chip is also expected to support Wi-Fi 6. The Exynos 980 is built on the 8nm FinFET process.

The chip consists of two Cortex A-77 cores clocked at 2.2GHz for demanding workloads and six Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.8GHz. Additionally, the chipset features Mali-G76 MP5 GPU for video editing and gaming.

While Vivo hasn’t provided any specifications about the X30 5G, leaks claim that it will offer up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is also expected to run on a 4,500 mAh with 30W fast charging support.

The X30 is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. At the helm of the quad-camera setup will likely sit a Samsung 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1. The device is also expected to have a 12-megapixel sensor and two 13-megapixel sensors. The X30 will get an FHD+ Super AMOLED display, but we’re yet to see if the screen will pack a 60Hz or 90Hz refresh rate.