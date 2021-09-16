Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after T20 World Cup

Indian captain Virat Kohli (Image: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Virat Kohli take to Twitter to announce that he is stepping down as the team's T20 Captain after T20 World Cup in Dubai. Kohli in his revelation made it clear that he wants to manage his workload and concentrate on Test and ODI cricket.

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team," he said in a post.

I couldn’t have done it without them – the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win,” he added.

Addressing his workload after playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, the 32-year-old cricketer said that he needs to give himself space to be "fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket."

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward, his statement read.

Kohli further stated that he contemplated the decision of stepping down with his close people, Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma before arriving at this conclusion. He also cleared that he has spoken to the BCCI President and the board secretary while reassuring that he will continue to serve Indian cricket as he has been doing over all these years.

“Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October."

“I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability,” Kohli added.

Kohli took over as captain in the shortest format in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down from his position.