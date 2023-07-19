'CTC first, everything else comes later': Men take on social media to hit at viral grooms list

The anonymous list of suitors has evoked strong reactions on social media. (Image credit: @AanshulSadaria/Twitter)

A list of prospective grooms compiled by an unidentified 29-year-old woman has set off a strong reaction on social media with several men hitting back at the perception that they, as matrimonial candidates, are as good as their salary. As per the list, titled "Confession", the woman revealed that she had been talking to 14 different men on a matrimonial website.

The BCom graduate, who is currently unemployed, listed the details of the men with their employer and salary details, the city of origin, and a few even had their physical attributes such as height mentioned in it. The salaries of the men ranged from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 45 lakh per annum. Some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Deloitte, and TCS.

Reacting to the viral tweet, Aanshul Sadaria who works with Google in Bengaluru, wrote, "Thank you for objectifying men. Thank you for making men realise they are nothing up a monthly paycheck." He added that the tweet also made men realise that their value is based on their employer. "I am sure you aren't going to choose the ones who are in Byju's or TCS, Accenture, etc. Thank you for not looking at us with emotions but just a money detection algorithm."

The tweet gathered more than 1.6 million views and received strong support from other men.

"Also thank you for reminding me go through hair loss, while you are a 29-year-old aunty which no guy wants to marry," commented King of Good times (@rony7729). Another Twitter user Nimish Jain (@nimish131) said, "Also thank you for showing that Rs 45 LPA is not sufficient if your height is 5’5."

Debarghya Das (@Deedy) wrote, "Men seem quite disadvantaged in modern-day dating. Women want tall, hair, income: two are genetic, the other takes a lifetime. Men want educated and pretty: diet, and makeup filters go a long way."

Other users, however, pointed out that it's the same level of objectification and scrutiny that women face especially in arranged marriages.

"Indian men learning what objectification means in the marriage market and melting down on Twitter is absolutely top-tier content," wrote Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer).

"Seems like it’s tit for tat. Women are objectified by bodies and men are objectified by money. Why is it so surprising? Isn’t that how 100 percent of arranged marriages work? She brings a fertile body and he brings the paycheck. Emotions only come into play in love marriage in India," Jena (@mehtaversed) commented.

