'It was a joke': Vim after backlash for introducing 'first dishwash liquid for men'

Vim and Milind Soman, who was featured in the ad, received severe backlash for promoting a dishwash liquid on the basis of gender. (Image credit: @vimindia/Instagram)

Vim on Sunday clarified that its new campaign for black dishwash liquid for men was a joke. The company and its brand ambassador Milind Soman have received severe backlash after Vim released an ad about the new product to encourage and normalise men washing dishes.

In an Instagram post, addressed to "men", the company wrote, "We aren’t serious about the black pack, but we are super serious about men owning chores at home!"

In the "open letter" to men, Vim further clarified: "Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along... You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!"

The ad, which had internet criticising both Vim and Milind Soman features a young man bragging in the gym about helping his mom wash the dishes. “Woh thodi thakaan ho gayi thi. Actually, kal raat na maine saare bartaan dhoye the. Mummy ki help kar deta hoon kabhi kabhi aur karni bhi chaiye. (I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I help my mom sometimes)," he tells a woman.

Milind Soman then enters the scene and says, “Waah beta waah, kya bragging karri hai. Go on, did you enjoy?” He then proceeds to showcase the black dishwashing liquid and adds that he can wash all the dishes and keep on bragging with the punchline: “Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag.”

But the internet appears to be unconvinced and even outraged.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

ViM liquid black - do you feel men are ashamed to use yellow or green dish washing liquid ? Seriously feel bad for the team who approved this and thought this would work pic.twitter.com/RF85vKZA0x— Kevin (@iamkevins) December 10, 2022



Just when you thought you had seen every marketing gimmick - this happens Vim, are you okay? pic.twitter.com/rTpRXNnqva — Saranya Gopinath (@Saranyagop) December 10, 2022



"Probably the world's 1st ever dishwash liquid"? "for men of all ages, sizes, and personalities"? "anti-slip grip for new users trying to slip away from doing dishes"? Seriously, Hindustan Unilever? This is not an April 1 joke launched way too early in December? 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cwun0HFi1x — Karthik (@beastoftraal) December 10, 2022



This 'Vim black, dish-washing liquid for men' endorsed by #MilindSoman better be a Joke by #HUL 'cause Oh My God pic.twitter.com/O9hDY5Dccv — Neha Joshi (@whonxj) December 10, 2022



Men participating in household chores is nothing to brag about.And if this bragging thing is promoted it basically looks like they are doing a favour on women. And is there need for a new dish washing liquid for men.#Vim#VimBlack@HUL_News pic.twitter.com/uLANRgE5mp — Ruchika Goel (@RuchikaGoelR) December 10, 2022

