    Video: Royal guard suddenly collapses near Queen Elizabeth's coffin

    The incident happened as a set of guards were swapping duties and one appeared to tremble for a few seconds before collapsing.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 15, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST
    The Royal guard fell face down off the podium on which Queen Elizabeth's coffin lay. (Screengrab from video shared by @itsmeSZ)

    A Royal guard fainted and fell off the podium where he was protecting Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Footage from the BBC telecast shows the police rushing to help the guard after he collapsed face down.

    Thursday marks the first full day of Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state -- a last chance to say farewell to UJ's longest reigning monarch.

    The queen's casket, draped in the Royal Standard flag and bearing the Imperial State Crown plus the Orb and Sceptre, was raised high on a platform, with tall, flickering candles at each corner. The coffin was being guarded by soldiers in ceremonial uniform, in a constant vigil.

    The incident happened as a set of guards were swapping duties and one appeared to tremble for a few seconds before collapsing. The broadcast then was cut from the two police officers racing over to help the guard to images of the Houses of Parliament.

    Mourners, who had gathered in thousands, too were heard gasping as the soldier fell.

    Shocked viewers took to social media to share their concern for the Royal guard.

    Explaining why guardsmen pass out sometimes while on duty, UK TalkRadio's Rupert Bell said, "The clothing is very heavy and cumbersome. If you're feeling queasy there's not a lot you can do about it."

    During Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebrations in 2016, two royal guards had collapsed while on duty. At the time, the heat and the military attire were blamed for both incidents.

    Read more: Queen Elizabeth's coffin was crafted at least 32 years ago. Here's why
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Queen Elizabeth #Royal guard
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 02:30 pm
