    Queen Elizabeth's coffin was crafted at least 32 years ago. Here's why

    "It is not something you can just make in a day," Andrew Leverton, who runs the coffin company, said.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 14, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken in the Royal Hearse to Buckingham Palace in London.

    Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which will stay in London before her funeral on Monday, was reportedly crafted at least 32 years ago.

    Made of English oak--which is increasingly rare these days with most wooden caskets now made from American oak, as The Times reported--it is lined with lead, a royal tradition to help preserve the corpse for longer after its burial in a crypt.

    Lead is said to make the casket airtight, helping to stop moisture from getting in but making it significantly heavier. Queen Elizabeth's coffin requires eight pallbearers to move it.

    Leverton & Sons, the London undertakers for the royal family since 1991, told The Times they inherited the coffins at that time and are unaware who had crafted them before then.

    Close

    "It is made from English oak, which is very difficult to get hold of," Andrew Leverton, who runs the company, told the newspaper.

    "I don't think we could use American oak for a coffin now. It would be too expensive."

    Here are the other unique features of the coffin:

    It has been specifically designed to hold precious fitments securely on its lid. At the lying in state and funeral, that will include the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, representing different aspects of the sovereign's powers.

    Meanwhile, the brass handles on the coffin are also uniquely designed for royal caskets, with a company in the central English city of Birmingham responsible for them, according to The Times.

    "It is not something you can just make in a day," noted Leverton.

    (With inputs from AFP)

