    Video: For Mumbai’s new 'world-class' bus stops with exercise bars, Anand Mahindra said…

    "Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape," wrote Anand Mahindra.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 16, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST
    The newly-revamped bus stop of Famous Studio in Mumbai (Image: AUThackeray/Twitter)

    A plan to revamp over a hundred bus stops in Mumbai has received Anand Mahindra’s seal of approval. The chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter this afternoon to praise the plan as “terrific”. He shared a video which explains how 105 bus stops in the capital of Maharashtra will receive a face-lift to include innovative features like exercise bars and plant-covered roofs.

    The sleeker bus stops, he said, would replace “eyesores” that have long been a “blot on the landscape” of Mumbai. “Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo Aaditya Thackeray and Iqbal Singh Chahal,” wrote Anand Mahindra, tagging Maharashtra’s minister of tourism Aaditya Thackeray and the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC).


    Mahindra’s tweet has received nearly 1,500 ‘likes’ and a ton of comments.

    Bus stops in several locations across Mumbai are being revamped under the BMC’s tactical urbanism initiative. The plan is to make the bus stops cleaner, sleeker and safer, said BMC.

    The bus stop of Famous Studio near Mahalaxmi racecourse has already been renovated under the project, Aaditya Thackeray had announced last week.

    A newly-refurbished bus stop in Borivali West is also now operational. The aim of the project is to reduce secluded spaces, create bus stops with a minimalistic design and enhance waiting response.

    Bus stops in areas like Santacruz, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Malai and Vikhroli, among other places, will be refurbished under the initiative.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aaditya Thackeray #Anand Mahindra #BMC #mumbai
    first published: Apr 16, 2022 01:56 pm
