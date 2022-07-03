English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Chinese father breaks down after son he tutored scores 6/100 in Maths

    According to reports, the child had scored between 40 and 90 out of 100 before his father stepped in to teach him Maths.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 03, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
    A video of the man crying in a bedroom and wiping away his tears has gone viral on social media owing to the heartbreaking but hilarious circumstances. (Screengrab from video)

    A video of the man crying in a bedroom and wiping away his tears has gone viral on social media owing to the heartbreaking but hilarious circumstances. (Screengrab from video)

    A man in China was reduced to tears after his son whom he had tutored for a year scored 6 out of 100 marks in his final Maths examination.

    A video of the man crying in a bedroom and wiping away his tears has gone viral on social media owing to the heartbreaking but hilarious circumstances. It was initially shared on China's social media platform Weibo by Chinese media Qilu Evening News.

    According to the video, the son's score came as a shock to the man as he had personally taught him, reported Mothership. Disappointed, the father seems to be saying on camera “I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!” Meanwhile, his wife is heard laughing in the background.

    Watch the video here.

    According to reports, the man is a resident of Zhengzhou city of China and used to stay up till midnight with his son solving math problems together. But it was later revealed that the child scored better marks, ranging from 40 to 50 out of 100 before his father stepped in to help him, reported Taiwanese media ET Today. It added that the son had even scored 80 and 90 at a time.

    Close

    Related stories

    The now-viral video received varying reactions from Twitter users. Some sympathised with the father while others said the poor score could have been a result of the man's poor tutoring skills.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #maths #Weibo
    first published: Jul 3, 2022 04:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.