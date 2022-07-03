Video: Chinese father breaks down after son he tutored scores 6/100 in Maths

A video of the man crying in a bedroom and wiping away his tears has gone viral on social media owing to the heartbreaking but hilarious circumstances. (Screengrab from video)

A man in China was reduced to tears after his son whom he had tutored for a year scored 6 out of 100 marks in his final Maths examination.

A video of the man crying in a bedroom and wiping away his tears has gone viral on social media owing to the heartbreaking but hilarious circumstances. It was initially shared on China's social media platform Weibo by Chinese media Qilu Evening News.

According to the video, the son's score came as a shock to the man as he had personally taught him, reported Mothership. Disappointed, the father seems to be saying on camera “I don’t care anymore, my efforts are wasted, let him struggle by himself!” Meanwhile, his wife is heard laughing in the background.

According to reports, the man is a resident of Zhengzhou city of China and used to stay up till midnight with his son solving math problems together. But it was later revealed that the child scored better marks, ranging from 40 to 50 out of 100 before his father stepped in to help him, reported Taiwanese media ET Today. It added that the son had even scored 80 and 90 at a time.

The now-viral video received varying reactions from Twitter users. Some sympathised with the father while others said the poor score could have been a result of the man's poor tutoring skills.