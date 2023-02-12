Valentine’s Day: This zoo lets you name a cockroach after an ex for February 14

In case a cockroach isn't petty enough to get even with the ex, the zoo also offers another service -- sending the ex a digital card informing them that a cockroach, vegetable or rodent was named after them and fed to an animal. (Representative image)

The San Antonio Zoo in Texas, US is offering a special Valentine’s Day benefit for people with a grudge to bear against their ex-partners. Patrons will get to name a cockroach after their ex and feed it to one of its animals -- all for $10 (about Rs 825).

The initiative is a part of the annual “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser meant to support the zoo’s “vision for securing a future for wildlife in Texas”, San Antonio Zoo stated in its website.



A quick message from Dr. @EvanAntin (and Notch) for those of you looking for a little revenge this Valentine's season! Nothing says closure like the crunch of a cockroach! pic.twitter.com/0L1whQkkj4

— San Antonio Zoological Society (@SanAntonioZoo) February 8, 2023

But if cockroaches are not your thing, the zoo also lets patrons a vegetable for $5 (About Rs 412) or a rodent for $25 (about Rs 2063), instead. The zoo will also give each patron a digital Valentine’s Day card in exchange for their support.

On the other hand, in case a cockroach isn't petty enough to get even with the ex, the zoo also offers another service -- sending the ex a digital card informing them that a cockroach, vegetable or rodent was named after them and fed to an animal, The Independent reported.

Want to get pettier?

For $150 (about 12,378), the zoo can send a personalised video message to the recipient showing the cockroach, rodent or vegetable named after them being eaten by the animals.

To participate, patrons must submit the ex's name on the zoo’s website before Valentine’s Day (February 14).

According to a report in CNN, last year, San Antonio Zoo received more than 8,000 donations from all 50 states and over 30 different countries. The report also revealed that the most popular names for 2022’s fundraiser were Jacob and Sarah.

