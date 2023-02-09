English
    Valentine's Day or Cow Hug Day: Twitter users get ready for February 14 with memes

    "All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Wednesday.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 09, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
    Cow Hug day: The announcement by the Animal Welfare Board of India on Wednesday opened floodgates of memes. (Image credit: @rameshsrivats/Twitter)

    The Animal Welfare Board of India's announcement on Wednesday urging to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness" has received a wide range of responses from Twitter users -- from enthusiastic to outright hilarious.


    The central body's decision to mark the day otherwise celebrated as Valentine's Day has left several amused.