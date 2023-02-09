Valentine's Day or Cow Hug Day: Twitter users get ready for February 14 with memes

Cow Hug day: The announcement by the Animal Welfare Board of India on Wednesday opened floodgates of memes. (Image credit: @rameshsrivats/Twitter)

The Animal Welfare Board of India's announcement on Wednesday urging to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness" has received a wide range of responses from Twitter users -- from enthusiastic to outright hilarious.

Do we need permission from the Cow or will my true love just be waiting for me on the road side chewing scrap #CowHugging #cowhugday #ValentinesDay #IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/vkgOjHvGDB

— Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) February 9, 2023

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness". It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.