Union Cabinet approves nutrient-based subsidy for financial year 2021-22

A farmer spreads fertilisers on his rice plants in Patra village in the northern Indian state of Punjab.

The Union Cabinet on June 16 approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for fixation of 'Nutrient Based Subsidy Rates' for Phosphatic and Potassic Fertilizers for the year 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said at a press conference.

As part of the nutrient-based subsidy, the cabinet has approved nitrogen subsidy at the rate of Rs 18.789 per kilogram from Rs 18.90 per kilogram earlier, the government said in a press release.

Furthermore, Phosphorus subsidy has been approved at Rs 45.323 per kilogram, Potash subsidy has been approved at Rs 10.116 per kilogram and Sulphur subsidy at Rs 2.374 per kilogram. In 2019-20 (Apr-Mar) the subsidy for Phosphorous was set at Rs 15.21 per kg, Potash at Rs 11.12 per kg and Sulphur at Rs 3.56 per kg.

The cabinet has also increased the subsidy for diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer by Rs 700 to Rs 2,400 per bag.

The union government had in May announced that it would increase the fertilizer subsidy outlay for the year by Rs 14,775 crore, taking the fertilizer subsidy outlay for 2021-22 to Rs 94,305 crore from a budgeted outlay of Rs 79,530 crore.

The decision by the government comes at a time when it had asked the fertiliser industry to maintain retail prices of fertilizers at “reasonable” levels, as the cost of their raw materials and imports surged due to an uptick in global commodity prices.

The move by the government is expected to help bring down the cost of DAP fertilizers. While the government has already asked all the fertilizer companies to sell their old stocks of DAP fertilizer at the old prices only.

The new subsidies announced are expected to keep the maximum retal prices of DAP and other fertilizers at last year's level till the present Kharif season, the government siad.

However, the move to reduce subsidies on non-urea fertilizers is expected to reduce the burden of increasing the subsidy on DAP fertilizers.

Apart from this, the Union Cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on 'Deep Ocean Mission', aiming to explore deep ocean for resources and develop deep-sea technologies for sustainable use of ocean resources.

The cabinet also approved the Inland Vessel Bill.