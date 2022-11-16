Twitter employees fired for criticising Elon Musk on Slack

Twitter has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees who criticised Elon Musk on an internal Slack channel.

These reports of further terminations at Twitter come after the mass layoffs that have already taken place at the social media giant under its new owner’s directives. Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal, laid off more than 3,700 employees at Twitter after taking control of the company and dissolving top leadership, including CEO Parag Agrawal.

It is not clear how many Twitter employees were fired for criticising Musk on Slack, but NBC News reported the number could be as high as 20.

Two such employees who were sacked spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity. They said they received an email late at night informing them that they had been fired.

"I can only assume this was for not showing 100% loyalty on Slack," said one of the employees. "I have heard the same thing has happened to many others."

A screenshot of an email from Twitter’s human resources department was also posted on the microblogging platform from an account allegedly belonging to Nick Morgan, an engineer at Twitter.

“We regret to inform you that your employment is terminated effective immediately. Your recent behaviour has violated company policy,” the email read.

NBC News reported that fired engineers had spoken out against Musk on an internal Slack channel called “social watercooler.” It is not clear how they criticised the billionaire and self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist.”

Elon Musk also recently fired two Twitter engineers who criticised him on the social network.