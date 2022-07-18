Troll fest on IndiGo’s Facebook page after airline bans Kerala Left leader for 3 weeks

IndiGo indicated veteran politician EP Jayarajan aggravated a situation when two Congress workers raised slogans against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a flight from Kannur in June.

Hours after IndiGo placed Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front convener EP Jayarajan on its “no-fly” list for three weeks on Monday, the airline's Facebook page has become a battleground for trolls. Some have even threatened that unless IndiGo aplogises and cancels the ban, the state would come up with its own airline "Kindigo".

Some of the comments, however, have been eliciting more laughter than concern.

"Team Intigo, we communists will now start our own airline called Kindigo. We will make Chittapan's Anddi the logo. Lalsalam (sic)," commented Prajeesh TK Thykku from Kannur.

"Insane, cowardice, condemnable act by Indigo Airlines. 'The sky of Kerala will be red, your airlines will be dead.' 'K-GO' the only alternative to your injustice," wrote Facebook user Ranjith VR.

"Chittappa's own airline 'Kindi Go' will be launching soon with better service and standards. Wait for the competition IndiGo," added Facebook user Neel Sebastian.

There have, however, also been those who defended the airline's action.

"Indigo banned him for three weeks, but he banned himself for life," commented Sumesh Mohanan Pattathil.







One of the comments posted on IndiGo's Facebook page. It all started when after its inquiry, IndiGo indicated the veteran politician aggravated a situation when two Congress workers raised slogans against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a flight from Kannur in June, Hindustan Times reported. While two Youth Congress workers have also been banned for two weeks by the airline for being "unruly passengers" as defined in aviation laws, but the ban on Jayarajan was for three weeks. Reacting to the announcement, the veteran leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM), called the decision a “huge insult”. He also boycotted IndiGo. “It is a huge insult. Not three weeks, I will boycott the airline forever. Instead of praising me for preventing an assault on the CM, it is punishing me. I never expected this from the airline,” he said in the state capital.





