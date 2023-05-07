7 budget holiday destinations in India and abroad

Located in the Dhauladhar range, the towns of Dharamsala, Mcleod Ganj, Palampur, and Bir Billing (above) are great budget-friendly summer getaways. (Photo by Rishabh Dharmani via Unsplash)

Going on vacation can be quite an expensive affair right now, with the prices of plane tickets skyrocketing, and hotels and restaurants charging more to partially make up for the low demand during the pandemic.

Luckily, there are still a number of Indian and international destinations that have budget-friendly options for stay, dining and entertainment. From tranquil mountain towns and beach destinations to bustling cities, these 7 places have something for everyone.

Singapore. (Photo: Larry Teo via Unsplash)

Singapore

Singapore is home to world-class attractions and is a melting pot of the East and West. The country is easily accessible from major Indian cities.

Singapore has several free entertainment options, such as Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore Botanic Gardens, and Merlion Park. The city is well-equipped with a reliable and affordable public transport system, which makes it easy to explore Singapore on a budget.

Additionally, Singapore’s hawker centres are well-loved. These centres comprise food stalls that serve delicious local cuisine at a low price.

Singapore is also considered a shopping paradise. In the city, budget-conscious shoppers can find good deals on electronics, clothing, and souvenirs.

Colombo

Sri Lanka is well-known for its incredible food, beaches, and hospitable people. The scenic island nation’s capital city—Colombo, is the perfect budget destination. Flights from major Indian cities to Colombo are short and well-priced compared to other international cities.

Colombo. (Photo by Jalitha Hewage via Unsplash)

Colombo offers visitors a mix of vibrant culture, rich history, and spectacular landscapes. The city has numerous budget-friendly sightseeing landmarks like Galle Face Green (a 12-acre ocean-side promenade), Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple, National Museum of Colombo, and Viharamahadevi Park. Tuk-tuks are the most economical way to get around Colombo.

Moreover, Colombo has numerous budget-friendly hotel options such as Courtyard Colombo, Cinnamon Red Colombo, Galle Face Hotel, The Kingsbury Colombo, and Taru Villas.

Hampi

Situated in central Karnataka, Hampi was once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire. Currently, its ruins are protected as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While some parts of the ruins are free to visit, others have a small entrance fee (the fee is higher for foreigners).

​​​​In addition to the ruins, Hampi also has an arresting natural landscape comprising palm groves, banana plantations, paddy fields, and the Tungabhadra River.

Travellers can stay at budget-friendly properties such as Shivavilas Palace Heritage Hotel and eat at inexpensive restaurants like Laughing Buddha and Bahmani Restaurant.

Also, companies such as ​​Explore Hampi curate village tours wherein a local family host tourists for meals.

Hampi (Photo by Pavan Kumaar via Unsplash)

Kathmandu

Kathmandu is a popular travel destination, thanks to its surreal scenery, which includes majestic snow-capped mountains. ​​The city is also home to numerous markets retailing local handicrafts, traditional clothing, and souvenirs that are often cheaper than in Indian cities.

Furthermore, Kathmandu has several budget-friendly accommodation options, including guesthouses, hostels, and budget hotels.

For entertainment, the city offers a plethora of outdoor activities, such as trekking, hiking, and mountaineering, that are affordable. Visit Kathmandu’s cultural destinations like the Kathmandu Durbar Square, Pashupatinath Temple to participate in fun local festivals and traditions.

(Photo by Giuseppe Mondi via Unsplash)

Kangra Valley

With summer upon us, we can't help but think about Kangra Valley in​​ Himachal Pradesh. Located in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges, the towns of Dharamsala, Mcleod Ganj, Palampur, and Bir Billing are great budget-friendly summer getaways. These destinations offer tourists an opportunity to partake in adventure activities and visit awe-inspiring temples and monasteries.

We recommend staying at a boutique hotel or a homestay. If you need a place to start your research for stay options, check out Araiya Palampur, The Lodge at Wah and Rakkh Resort. These hotels offer value for money and unique experiences.

These mountain towns are home to many inexpensive restaurants that serve tasty local cuisine and comforting global dishes in spectacular settings. Our favourites are Tibet Kitchen, ​​Silver Linings, The Other Space, and Cliffy’s Café.

Phuket

Located in southern Thailand, ​​Phuket is the largest island in the country. It is one of the most renowned beach destinations in the world. Phuket has numerous pristine beaches, including Patong Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Beach, and Nai Harn Beach, which offer fun water sports, including snorkelling, scuba diving, and surfing, at competitive prices.

In addition to the beaches, visitors can visit cultural landmarks without spending a lot of money. ​​The Old Phuket Town, Wat Chalong Temple, and the Big Buddha are the most popular.

Phuket also has cheap public transportation and numerous night markets and street food stalls where travellers can shop and indulge in appetising food.

Phuket (Photo by Miltiadis Fragkidis via Unsplash)

Doha

Doha, the capital city of Qatar, is a budget-friendly destination for numerous reasons. Qatar Airways flies directly from almost a dozen Indian cities to Doha every day.

The city is home to several cultural landmarks such as the Museum of Islamic Art, Katara Cultural Village, and the Pearl. Doha comprises colourful souqs (marketplaces), the largest of which is Souq Waqif. These souqs house winding rows of stalls that retail everything from gold jewellery to spices, handicrafts, and perfumes at discounted prices.

Visitors can also unwind at one of the city’s beaches without spending money.

Lavilla Hotel, La Villa Suites, Rawdat Al Khail Hotel, and ​​​​Al Muntazah Plaza Hotel are inexpensive hotels in Doha that house well-appointed guest rooms with modern amenities.