Your next international business meeting should be in Oman. Here’s why

In the last 5 years, Oman has witnessed over 23% growth in Indian arrivals. In 2016, Oman received 297,628 Indian arrivals as compared to 256,210 arrivals in 2014. That makes it an over 16% growth in two years. In 2017, Oman has received remarkably higher Indian arrivals at 321,161, showcasing growth of over 7.90% in just one year.

This is a clear indication that people in India prefer Oman over many others – be it for leisure travel or business meetings.

The exotic and historic Oman offers the most authentic Arabian experience to its visitors. As the Middle Eastern destination is gaining immense popularity, Oman is now aiming to expand the horizons in terms of travel and tourism experiences for family, solo travelers, women travelers as well as MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions).

But what makes Oman so lucrative to Indian business travelers? Let’s dig in.

Visa policy

For any country’s tourism to flourish, the key word is visa leniency and that’s what Oman has mastered really well. And how easy is the visa policy? Well, it might not be a breeze, but if you have valid visas for the United States of America, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Japan and Schengen States, you are in. Otherwise, having valid documents won’t deter you from getting entry into the sultanate.

Connectivity

Oman Air is connected via direct flights from major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Kochi, Calicut and Trivandrum. Apart from that, Air India, Jet Airways, SpiceJet and IndiGo also fly from various cities of India.

Why is MICE tourism on the rise?

There has been an increase in MICE tourism with the recent launch of the ‘Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre’ in Muscat. Well what’s that? This convention Centre supports international and local organizations in hosting large events. Also, many new international hotel chains that have recently opened in Oman have increased the number of rooms and venues in the country. Oman being a short-haul destination from India, with excellent air connectivity from major Indian cities, world class hotels and easy availability of Indian food, is also becoming a preferred wedding destination in the big, fat Indian wedding market.

So where to go in Oman?

If you need to get that meeting done yet kindle the traveler in you, Muscat would be your best bet. Muscat being the capital of Oman is the hub for most businesses. Also the new Muscat International airport has increased passenger capacity to 20 million- up from the previous 12 million passengers recorded in 2017.

Beyond Muscat

It’s not just Muscat, drive down to the Jabal Akhdar Mountain for a great experience among the high mountain range. The Jebel is mostly inhabited by the ancient Arab tribe Bani Riyam. The area is about a 45-minute drive from Nizwa and is known for its traditional rose water extraction.

Accommodation

Yes, for business travelers, accommodation is one of the most important part. Not just a good stay, the travelers want some good incentives as well. Fret not, there is Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah Resort and Spa, the Al Bustan Palace- a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Grand Hyatt Muscat, Kempinski Hotel Muscat, Crowne Plaza Muscat, Sheraton Oman hotel, which are preferred by this lot.