‘Staying in a glasshouse by the Ganga was magnificent and surreal at the same time’: Karan Tacker

Karan Tacker recently hosted the show 'Luxe Pins' for Zee Zest.

Road journeys can be fun, but when they bring with them a promise of uncommon experiences, they are even better!

Actor and anchor Karan Tacker recently hosted the show Luxe Pins for Zee Zest, which saw him travelling to different cities in a NEXA XL6.

From trying out bespoke fragrances in Bengaluru to watching and playing Polo in Jaipur, Tacker got to do a variety of things. In a chat, he shared his experience of hosting the show.

Why this show? Are you fond of travelling?

I love travelling and exploring new and interesting destinations, and believe travel invigorates and liberates. It allows one to live the philosophy of unlimited life. India has so many diverse, unexplored locations and unfathomable bespoke luxury experiences, that it was compelling for me to do this show.

What are some of the places you travelled to for the show and what's the best thing about travelling by road?

Goa, Rishikesh, Bengaluru, Pune and more... but the audiences will surely be seeing some exclusive locations offering bespoke experiences and products that many may not have been privy to earlier. With some of them, I sure wasn’t! Like glamping or gourmet dining in the middle of water.

What does luxury mean for you and what is the most luxurious experience you have indulged in?

Luxury to me is experiencing the magnificence of the finer things in life! India is home to unfathomable luxury experiences that only a select few have access to, from luxury hotels to handcrafted fragrances, from a tree top adventure to bespoke personal accessories. This is exactly what I have experienced during this show and will be showcasing the same to the audiences.

Honestly, our hectic schedules don’t really permit us the luxury of time to truly indulge, but I have been fortunate to have experienced some of these through the show. On a normal day, and time permitting, I would have definitely indulged in glamping in Rishikesh or a game of Polo in Jaipur.

Tell us more.

My first experience at Goa’s Fazenda Cazulo's 'Floating Feni'...gave an exclusive gourmet style experience. The location had floating table dining experiences amidst the Feni Brewery which was amazing.

We also visited the hub of royalty, Jaipur, and experienced the horse polo game first-hand... Not only did I watch the game, but also had the opportunity of playing it along with some professionals.

I also had a beautiful experience glamping in Rishikesh. Staying in a Glasshouse by the Ganga was immensely magnificent and at the same time surreal. There was a local Indie band, too, that performed live, where one of the band members played a didgeridoo which was very interesting. I tried my hand at it as well. It was fun!

What are some of the places on your travel wish list?

The idea is to take a car, drive all over the south of France, stop at little towns, stay in a bed and breakfast, eat food cooked by local families (with ingredients sourced) from farms, enjoy great wine with endless trips to the beach!

What's in the pipeline?

I have recently finished a web series and I am looking forward to its release in October. Too early to talk about it, but you will surely be hearing more on that front soon.