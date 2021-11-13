One man’s Boeing 747 obsession

Dubai-based Sam Chui has logged 1,067,888 miles so far on 747 flights and flown on every single commercial type of B747.

In July 2020, Boeing announced that it would be halting production of its 747 jumbo jet after a glorious 50-year run. The American aerospace company is scheduled to deliver its last 747 to cargo airline and aircraft lessor Atlas Air next October, and Sam Chui hopes to be present at the delivery ceremony. “And I’d like to fly on it if there is an opportunity,” says Chui.

One of the world’s most popular aviation bloggers and airline reviewers, Chui has a special interest in Boeing 747s. The 747, which made its maiden flight in 1969 and was the first quad-jet engine and dual passenger aircraft, ushered in global travel for the masses. And the Dubai-based Chui, a former finance professional, has logged 1,067,888 miles so far on 747 flights and flown on every single commercial type of B747.

Here, the avgeek, who has authored several books on aviation, including and most recently, Air747, talks to Moneycontrol about his first flight aboard the 747, his most interesting journeys, and the impact of Covid-19 on aviation:

The first flight: My first flight on a Boeing 747 was in 1993 onboard United Airlines Flight 800, a famous flight number inherited from Pan Am. The flight was from Hong Kong to Tokyo Narita. It was a brand new 747-400. Since then, I have flown a total of 279 times on the Boeing 747 across all models and variants across 37 operators in the world. These operators, of course, include Air India. I haven’t flown on each and every one of the over 1,500 aircraft that are in existence, but I have been on every single commercial type of B747. So, the only B747s that are left would be the Air Force One, or specially modified 747s, which are mostly used for defence or non commercial purposes.

How it all began: I grew up in Hong Kong in the pre-digital era when entertainment options were not as numerous as they are today. But I did have Kai Tak Airport close by, and every second plane landing or taking off would be a 747. I’ve spent many hours watching countless 747s making ‘the final turn’ to land, or speed down the runway on their way to countless exotic locations. Watching a 747 taxi close to the airport fence and waving at passengers inside the aircraft count among some of my fondest memories.

The most interesting experiences he’s had aboard Boeing 747s: Each of my 279 flights is special to me.

Apart from the standard passenger models, I have flown some unusual B747 variants. These include a VIP aircraft that once belonged to the royal family of Qatar, which I flew on in 2019. Highlights included, and obviously so, 12 La-Z-Boy seats in the upper deck, a master bedroom with a bathroom, a special Majlis area (meeting room) with a blue ‘throne’ seat, a dining hall, and sections dedicated to the staffers attached to the royal family. Last year, I travelled aboard a National Airlines B747 cargo flight carrying humanitarian cargo to Pakistan and Nepal. I also flew 40 hours inside a B747 from Germany to South Asia and China and onward to the US last year and personally witnessed the challenges of operating cargo flights during the pandemic.

Sam Chui flew on a VIP 747 aircraft that once belonged to the royal family of Qatar in 2019.

The impact of Covid-19 on business travel: The pandemic has literally reset the airline game. The travellers’ profile has changed considerably and these days, I see most of the premium cabins occupied by leisure travellers who value space and privacy. In the United States, there are some encouraging signs of a rebound in business travel, but international business travel will take a lot more time to recover due to inconsistent border policies. Also, airlines have been forced to retire less efficient and older models such as most B747s and the Airbus A340 and A380. But some airlines such as Lufthansa are bringing back their B747-400s now, and that is good news.