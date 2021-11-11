Boeing set to bag mega deal for 737 Max jets from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Akasa: Report

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft | Representative Image

Boeing is likely to win a crucial deal by the end of this week for about 70 to 80 737 Max jets from Indian startup airline Akasa, which has been backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

According to a Bloomberg report, if Boeing bags this deal, it would offset Airbus SE’s dominance in India, which was until recently, considered the world’s fastest-growing aviation market.

Boeing Co’s deal with Mumbai-based carrier Akasa may be announced at the Dubai Airshow that is set to start on November 14.

As per the Bloomberg report, a deal so huge could be valued at as high as $10 billion considering current list prices, if discounts -- which are common in case of such large orders -- are not factored in.

SNV Aviation Pvt, which operates Akasa, plans to fly Indians by the summer of 2022. It was in talks with both Airbus and Boeing, but the latter bagged the deal with a promise of early delivery, with the first batch of 10 aircraft arriving in the first half of 2022 and the rest by the next three years.

News agency Reuters quoted Boeing as saying: “We always seek opportunities and talk with current and potential customers about how we can best support their fleet and operational needs.”

Notably, the Boeing 737 Max was recently approved by Indian regulators to fly again in August, after it was grounded following two deadly crashes.

The first crash of Lion Air Flight 610 was reported in Indonesia on October 29, 2018 where a total of 189 persons were killed. The second fatal accident involving the aircraft was reported on March 10, 2019, when the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in Ethiopia's Bishoftu, leading to the death of 157 people.