Trip planner | Where to go for New Year's Part 3: Dubai

Downtown Dubai. On New Year's Eve, watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks or go on a dinner cruise.

Entry guidelines: A valid negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted up to 48 hours prior to departure; validity should be calculated from the time the sample was collected by an approved health facility.

A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

When you arrive: You may need to take another Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival. If you take a test at the airport, you must remain in your hotel or residence until you receive the test result. If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the Dubai Health Authority guidelines.

You must also download the Covid19 – DXB Smart App.

Indian Nationals Transiting through Dubai: Transit passengers must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

Transit passengers with a Dubai Connect booking and/or transit time of more than 10 hours must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours of the time the sample was taken at an approved health facility.

Passengers must also present a Rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

(Source: www.emirates.com)

Visa: Passengers wanting to travel to Dubai on a tourist visa can apply online for a 30/90 day single/multiple entry tourist visa.

Indian nationals with a normal passport who are travelling to or from India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days provided they:

- have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the Unites States, or

- a residence visa issued by the United Kingdom or European Union

- Visa issued by the United States, United Kingdom or European Union which has to be valid for a minimum of 6 months

Flights: Several airlines have direct flights into Dubai from major Indian cities.

Must-eat:

Khubz: This classic Arabic bread is served with fresh hummus and mutabal (aubergine dip).

Machboos: Rice dish made with whole spices like cardamom and cinnamon, then mixed with dried lemon.

Chebab: Breakfast time Emirati-style pancakes full of sour cheese and sweet date syrup.

Arabic coffee: In Café Bateel, try the Bateel signature qahwa, a traditional Arabic coffee made with lightly roasted beans and cardamom, served with local dates.

Camel meat: Try everything from camel sliders to camel biryani, burgers and stews.

Knafeh: Made of sour cheese, crisp sugar syrup and dough.

Luqaimat: Hot dumplings similar to doughnuts served with a sticky date sauce and topped with sesame seeds.

Must-see/do:

Walking tour: Go on a Middle Eastern food tour, covering Palestinian, Lebanese and Emirati hole-in-the-wall outlets, as well as Indian food heritage in the city.

Dine with an Emirati family: Emiratis are famously private people, but you can dine with an Emirate family under the cultural understanding programme set up by Sheikh Mohammed, the ruler of Dubai.

Shop in The Dubai Mall

Head to the Burj Khalifa observation tower

Get photographed at Dubai Frame, the largest picture frame in the world.

Global Village is essentially a theme park for all ages.

ZipLine on XLine Dubai, one of the longest, steepest, and fastest urban zip lines in the world.

SkiDubai, the world's third-largest indoor ski slope.

Visit Dubai Spice Souk

Aquaventure, the world’s largest waterpark

Jumeirah Mosque, the only mosque in Dubai that's open to non-Muslim visitors.

The Dubai Fountain, the world’s tallest fountain

New Year Eve hotspots:

- Watch the Burj Khalifa fireworks

- Go on a New Year’s eve dinner cruise

- Head to Dubai Opera for a night of music and partying

- Attend live concerts

- Celebrate Bedouin-style with desert safaris that include traditional food, entertainment and fireworks

- Dine in one of the restaurants in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the popular ones being LPM Restaurant, Zuma, IndoChine, Clap.

- Spend the evening in Expo 2020 Dubai.

New Year Countdown at Atlantis, The Palm

- The Atlantis Gala Dinner, ‘Rouge Edition’: Celebrate the new year with a ‘Moulin Rouge’ theme at Atlantis, The Palm. The evening begins at 7:30 pm with canapés and a welcome drink, before a 30-piece live band and cancan dancers kick off the night’s entertainment that goes on until 3 am.

Gala Dinner Package: AED 3,950 for ages 14 and above; AED 1,950 for ages 4 to 13.

Golden Circle Package: AED 6,550 for 21+; AED 3,950 for ages 14 to 20; AED 1,950 for ages 4

Book tickets at https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/whats-on/new-years-eve

- 8-course dinner at the underwater restaurant, Ossiano: Highlights of the bespoke menu include caviar oscietra sourdough waffle, barbecued langoustine kohlrabi and native Australian plum, and dry aged challons duck maitake mushroom. Price: AED 2,550 ages 14 and above; AED 950 ages 10 to 13 (ages 9 and below are not permitted to dine in Ossiano)

Gold Package: Nobu at Midnight: A sumptuous eight-course set menu will feature Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature dishes including New Year sushi rolls, king crab salsa, norit tacos with caviar and avocado, Japanese beef with roasted leek and tozasu butter, and mochi and chocolate sesame cake.

Gold Package: Hakkasan Shanghai Nights with a fiery red and gold theme.

Gold Package: White Restaurant: A nine-course sharing menu featuring items like poached lobster, wagyu beef, langoustine and caviar, dover sole, and tortellini.

All Gold Packages priced at AED 1,950 each for ages 14 and above; AED 950 for ages 4 to 13; Free for children below the age of 3.

Partygoers can round off the evening with a midnight firework display on the shores of The Royal Beach where a complimentary open bar will run from 10:00pm to 12:00am, with a glass of champagne at midnight. After midnight, guests from Ossiano or any Gold Packages can head to the Gala Dinner for the after-party with free-flowing beverages until 3am.

Accommodation:

Packages:

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek: 4 nights for 2 adults starting at Rs 27,000 + taxes

LiveIn Holiday Homes - JBR: 4 nights for 2 adults starting at Rs 103,000 + taxes

Ibis Al Barsha: 4 nights for 2 adults starting at Rs 20,600 + taxes

Sea View Hotel: 4 nights for 2 adults starting at Rs 25,900 + taxes

Ramada Downtown Dubai: 4 nights for 2 adults starting at Rs 59,100 + taxes

Emergency numbers for tourists: Police: 999 (emergency) 901 (non-emergency); Ambulance: 998 /999; Fire department: 997; Coast guard: 996; Dubai Police Tourist Security Department: 800 4438. The number 999 can be called from any telephone. The operator will speak English. Describe the nature of the emergency and follow instructions given.