Trip planner | Where to go for New Year's Part 1: Seychelles

Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue is one of the most photographed beaches in the world. (Photo: Michel Denousse)

Entry guidelines: Irrespective of vaccination status, all travellers are required to present a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before departure. Additionally, visitors need to submit a duly filled application for Health Travel Authorisation on https://seychelles.govtas.com/ which is subject to verification and approval of the Public Health Authority. A valid travel and health insurance policy to cover Covid-19 related quarantine, isolation or treatment is essential.

There will be no quarantine requirement, minimum stay or restriction on movement within Seychelles.

Conditions for stay for children up to 17 years, regardless of their vaccination status, will be as for the parent/guardian they are accompanying.

For the latest on entry guidelines, refer to the Department of Tourism travel advisory at http://tourism.gov.sc/

Visa: Seychelles is a visa-free destination for Indians. Documents required on arrival include passport valid for more than six months, return ticket, and proof of accommodation booking.

Flights: Air Seychelles operates direct flights from Mumbai to Mahé. The other hopping options are Emirates via Dubai and Qatar Airways via Doha.

To book seats on Air Seychelles, go to www.airseychelles.com

How to go from one island to another

Private island resorts arrange for transfers for their guests via boat, plane or helicopter.

Ferry: There are daily ferry connections between the three main islands – Mahé, Praslin and La Digue.

Mahé <> Praslin: duration approx. 60 minutes; cost approx. €50

Praslin <> La Digue: duration approx. 15 minutes; cost approx. €20

Mahé <> La Digue: duration approx. 90 minutes; cost approx. €70

Domestic flight: Mahé and Praslin are also connected by domestic flight operated by Air Seychelles that takes 15-20 minutes and operates several times each day. The small twin-engine turboprop airplane accommodates up to 19 passengers and offers beautiful ocean views. The flight operates from the domestic terminal at Mahé, which is just a 5-minute walk from the international terminal.

New year celebration hotspots: For an intimate celebration to ring in the New Year, head to one of the many private island resorts for a luxurious curated experience.

For adventure, try sailing and cruising in a state-of-the-art fleet of single hulls and catamarans which you can hire either skippered or bare-boat. You can choose between staying within the area of the Inner Islands or heading to the more remote Outer Islands.

Enjoy a night out in Mahé. Head to Eden Island for some of the popular pubs like The Boardwalk, Chatterbox Café or 1770 Brewery Beer Bar.

Accommodation:

Packages:

Best of Seychelles: 6 nights/7 days (Praslin (3N) / Mahe (3N)) starting at Rs 67,889 per adult

Unexplored Seychelles: 5 nights/6 days (Praslin (3N) / Mahe (2N)) starting at Rs 76,585 per adult

Seychelles Island Hopping: 6 nights/7 days (Praslin (2N)/La Digue (2N)/Mahe (2N)) starting at Rs 89,671 per adult

Luxury Seychelles with Denis Private Island: 4 nights/5 days starting at Rs 251,893 per adult

Ultimate Luxury with Six Senses Zil Pasyon: 4 nights/5 days starting at Rs 338,899 per adult



Octopus Curry



Fresh grilled fish



Ladob, a popular dessert of banana in coconut milk



Salade de palmiste, a delicacy that features heart of palms as the main ingredient



Breadfruit chips, a very popular snack



Caris Masala (a Creole version of Indian vegetarian curry)



Fruit bat, for the adventurous





Sailing within the Inner Islands makes for the best possible way of enjoying the many natural wonders of Seychelles .

A visit to L’Union Estate on La Digue Island is a great opportunity to see a traditional working copra mill and kiln . La Digue is also synonymous with bike riding , and renting your own two-wheel ride is a fun way to explore the island.

Beaches: Visit some of the most spectacular beaches in the world. Anse Source d’Argent on La Digue is the most photographed beach in the world. Anse Lazio on Praslin Island is known to be the most beautiful beach in the world. The famous Beau Vallon beach in Mahé is home to a number of water sports which makes for a perfect activity-packed day by the sea and is the only beach in Seychelles for motorised sports

For a more in-depth discovery of the Coco de Mer and other indigenous palms and plants, visit the Vallee de Mai on Praslin, a great place for walks under almost complete canopy coverage from the sun and rain.



Feed giant tortoises on the beautiful Curieuse Island, easily reached from Praslin Island by boat, where you can arrange a day trip with a BBQ for a day out.



Aldabra Giant Tortoise. (Photo: Chris Close)

Dos and don'ts in Seychelles

Visitors are required to adhere to public health measures put in place in view of the pandemic. These include wearing a face mask, social distancing, regular sanitisation and washing of hands.

Police: Emergency: +248 999; Hospital: Emergency: +248 151; List of the different foreign embassies in the Seychelles on the Seychelles government website. The Official website of Seychelles Tourism is https://seychelles.com/home