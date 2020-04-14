Coronavirus pandemic | A glimpse of what air travel will be like after lockdown ends

We are expecting air travel to resume once India lifts the lockdown. However, even in the absence of a lockdown, it will take time before normalcy is regained; the process will be staggered and phased. Social distancing will continue to be the norm in public places to guarantee that coronavirus infections do not resurge.

It is likely that crosses will be made using tapes on all aeroplanes, just the way domestic carrier SpiceJet has done. In images of the aeroplane shared by NDTV , one can see the shuttle coaches, air-stairs – all marked with such crosses. These will be used to mark seats that passengers would not be allowed to sit on, to ensure enough distance is maintained between each traveller. Alternate seats in front and at the sides will remain unoccupied.

Apart from this, air stairs could also be seen bearing numbered markings to indicate the spots where passengers will be allowed to stand while boarding the flight.

It is expected that even at airports, along with security checks, passengers will now be screened for fever and those running a temperature may be debarred from flying. Notably, such measures are being implemented by the Railways too, where middle berths will not be used in three-tier coaches to ensure there is no overcrowding, once the Centre gives a green signal to resume these services.

However, it remains unknown till date when such services will resume, as air travel was suspended much before the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. Only cargo flights and special flights are allowed to operate now.

Once all operations resume, all carriers will have to fly with 50 per cent of their capacity to ensure strict physical distancing between passengers. As a result, the aviation industry that has already been hit by the lockdown will likely hike ticket prices manifold.