Coronavirus lockdown | Complete details of special AC passenger train routes and frequency

In a welcome move, the Indian Railways decided to start running special trains to and from New Delhi from May 12, albeit with several restrictions in place. The special passenger trains will ply on 15 routes and connect to cities like Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Jammu, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Secunderabad, among others.

Fares will be on par with Rajdhani Express tickets and booking for reservations will start from May 11 on the IRCTC website. Also, only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board these trains.

Howrah to New Delhi



Listed below are the details of the routes:

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central



Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Patna Jn, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Dibrugarh



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Dimapur, Lumding Jn,Guwahati, Kokrajhar,Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central



Bengaluru to New Delhi



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn



New Delhi to Bengaluru



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Anantapur, Guntakal Jn, Secunderabad Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal Jn, Jhansi Jn



New Delhi to Bilaspur



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Thursday, Saturday

Stoppages: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Mumbai Central to New Delhi



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota



Ahmedabad to New Delhi



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon



New Delhi to Ahmedabad



May 12, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Palanpur, Abu Road, Jaipur, Gurgaon



Bhubaneswar to New Delhi



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Howrah



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Asansol Jn, Dhanbad Jn, Gaya Jn, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Patna Jn, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Jammu Tawi



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppage: Ludhiana



New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday

Stoppages: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota



New Delhi to Chennai Central



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Wednesday, Friday

Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra

Start date: May 13, 2020



New Delhi to Ranchi



Frequency: Wednesday, Saturday

Stoppages: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Mumbai Central



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Surat, Vadodra, Ratlam, Kota



Dibrugarh to New Delhi



May 13, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Dimapur, Lumding Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Mariani, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Danapur, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Prayagraj Jn, Kanpur Central



Jammu Tawi to New Delhi



May 14, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppage: Ludhiana



Bilaspur to New Delhi



May 14, 2020

Frequency: Monday, Thursday

Stoppages: Raipur Jn, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Ranchi to New Delhi



May 14, 2020

Frequency: Thursday, Sunday

Stoppages: Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Bhubaneswar



May 14, 2020

Frequency: Daily

Stoppages: Balasor, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tatanagar, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Madgaon



May 14, 2020

Frequency: Friday, Saturday

Stoppages: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn



Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi



May 15, 2020

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Stoppages: Ernakulam Jn, Kozhikkode, Mangalore, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara, Kota



Chennai Central to New Delhi



May 15, 2020

Frequency: Friday, Sunday

Stoppages: Vijayawada, Warangal, Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra



Madgaon to New Delhi



May 15, 2020

Frequency: Monday, Sunday

Stoppages: Ratnagiri, Panvel, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Kota Jn



New Delhi to Secundarabad



May 17, 2020

Frequency: Sunday

Stoppages: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi



Agartala to New Delhi



May 17, 2020

Frequency: Monday

Stoppages: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



New Delhi to Agartala



May 18, 2020

Frequency: Wednesday

Stoppages: Badarpur Jn, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar Jn, Barauni Jn, Patliputra, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Kanpur Central



Secundarabad to New Delhi



May 20, 2020

Frequency: Wednesday

Stoppages: Nagpur, Bhopal, Jhansi

Start date: May 20, 2020