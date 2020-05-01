Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 guidelines | Here's what's prohibited in your area based on its zone

The Centre on May 1 extended the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 by two more weeks. The move comes just two days ahead of the end of the second lockdown. The lockdown will now remain in place till May 17.

This time, however, the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted several relaxations and issued a set of guidelines to regulate economic activity in the three different zones -- namely green, orange, and red – based on the number of COVID-19 cases reported from these areas in the past few weeks.

Orange Zones

The MHA has allowed the operation of taxis and cab aggregators, although only one passenger will be allowed at a time. Meanwhile, the inter-district movement of vehicles will be allowed only for "permitted activities". In all four-wheelers, two passengers apart from the driver will be allowed from now on and pillions will be allowed on two-wheelers.

Green Zones

All activities barring the ones prohibited throughout the country will be allowed. Buses will be allowed to operate with up to 50 percent seating capacity and bus depots will have to function with up to 50 percent capacity.

Red Zones

Outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country. These are: Plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws; running of taxis and cab aggregators; intra-district and inter-district plying of buses; and, barber shops, spas and saloons.