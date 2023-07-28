Top Pakistani official admits smugglers drop drugs in India using drones

(Representational image)

A top Pakistani official has admitted to the country using drones to drop drugs in Indian Punjab. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his special assistant on defence, recently revealed in an interview that drugs are dropped across the border using drones and that Pakistani agencies are trying to stop it.

“There have been two recent instances in which 10 kg heroin were tied to two drones and thrown. Agencies are working to stop this… This is why, when they get an intelligence, they shut off the connections (mobile signals),” Khan told Pakistani’s Geo News.

Khan is a politician from Kasur, a town in Pakistani Punjab, bordering India. He belongs to the country’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N),and has served as the Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab thrice.

“This is a Rangers area. There are some sensitivities due to border regulations,” Khan said.

Veteran Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir shared the video of the politician making the admission.



Big disclosure by PM’s advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Smugglers using drones In the flood affected areas of Kasur near Pakistan-India border to transport Heroin. He demanded a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood victims otherwise victims will join smugglers. pic.twitter.com/HhWNSNuiKp

“Big disclosure by PM’s advisor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan. Smugglers using drones in the flood affected areas of Kasur near Pakistan-India border to transport heroin,” Mir tweeted.

“He demanded a special package for the rehabilitation of the flood victims otherwise victims will join smugglers.”