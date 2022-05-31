'This was a Birla car' says Vedant Birla after Harsh Goenka lauds revival of Ambassador

The new electric Ambassador car will be manufactured from the Uttarpara plant of Hindustan Motors in Kolkata. (Image credit: @hvgoenka)

As Hindustan Motors' Ambassador prepares to make a comeback as an electric vehicle, Vedant Birla, Chairman and MD of Birla Precision Technologies revealed a "little known fact" about his family's connection to the brand.

"This was a Birla car… HM belonged to my uncle Mr CK

Birla

! (sic)" Vedant Birla tweeted on Tuesday in response to industrialist Harsh Goenka's post lauding the return of the "iconic brand".



"For those who grew up in the pre-millennium era, the Ambassador was more than a great car, it was part of the family. Good to see the revival of this iconic brand," Harsh Goenka had tweeted after reports emerged that the Ambassador sedan will make a comeback as an electric vehicle.

Hindustan Motors is collaborating with French carmaker Peugeot on the design and engine of the EV "Amby", a report in News18 said.

According to reports, the new electric Ambassador car will be manufactured from the Uttarpara plant of Hindustan Motors in Kolkata.

Speaking to Times of India, Hindustan Motors director Uttam Bose said that work is underway to bring out the ‘new look’ Amby. “Mechanical design work for the new engine has reached an advanced stage,” he told the publication.

Bose added that the estimated investment for the joint venture with the European company would be Rs 600 crore, but the details would be announced next year.

Ambassador cars were a common sight on Indian roads until some years ago when Hindustan Motors decided to stop manufacturing it.