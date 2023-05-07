Texas mall shooting: Video shows shooter get out of car, open fire on shoppers in US

Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on May 6, in Allen, Texas.

A man went on a rampage at a Texas outlet mall on Saturday, shooting dead eight people and wounding several others before he was killed by a police officer at the busy shopping complex.

Video footage circulating online showed the shooter getting out of a sedan in the mall's parking lot before opening fire on people walking nearby.



An officer inside on an unrelated call quickly responded to the gunfire and "neutralized" the shooter as scenes of panic broke out at the sprawling facility in Allen, police said.

The identity of the shooter was not released. His body, sprawled on a sidewalk, was one of seven deaths at the mall when more police arrived.

Two others died in the hospital while "three are in critical surgery, and four are stable," said Allen fire chief Jonathan Boyd.

The shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas began around 3:30 pm, when it was busy with weekend shoppers, police said.

The officer in the mall "heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect and neutralised the suspect," said chief Brian Harvey of the Allen police department.

Some of the victims were as young as five years old, a hospital official told NBC News.

With more firearms than inhabitants, the US has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country -- 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the year before.

There have been more than 195 mass shootings -- defined as four or more people wounded or killed -- so far this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

