Who is Mohit Joshi, the Infosys veteran named new CEO of Tech Mahindra?

Mohit Joshi has been named the MD & CEO designate of Tech Mahindra. An Infosys veteran, Joshi will take over as MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra on December 20, 2023, after its longtime chief executive officer CP Gurnani retires on December 19. His appointment was announced in March this year, and Joshi joined Tech Mahindra last week.

On Thursday, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a Twitter post welcoming Mohit Joshi to Tech Mahindra. “There is an enormous sense of anticipation at Tech Mahindra as you begin your run-up to becoming CEO,” he wrote. “To me, leadership—especially of the thousands of people in an IT company—is a sacred responsibility. But it’s a responsibility which also brings an opportunity to make a huge impact and hence is potentially one of the most rewarding opportunities in life. I wish you great success and joy in the years ahead….”



In a LinkedIn post last week, Joshi said he was excited to join Tech Mahindra and build on its strong foundation by opening up new avenues of growth.

Here is what we know about Mohit Joshi, who is going to become the new CEO of Tech Mahindra:

Mohit Joshi, 47, has over two decades of experience in the technology and software sector. He spent nearly 23 years with Infosys, where he started his career as a Senior Business Development Manager in 2000.

Over the years, he was promoted to Global Head of Sales & Marketing - Banking & Capital Markets, VP & Head of Financial Services in Europe and Executive Vice President – Global Head Financial Services.

For the last seven years, he had served as President of Infosys – a role for which he was based in London, UK. He lives in London with his wife and two daughters.

According to a Times of India report, Joshi’s resignation from Infosys left a leadership vacuum at the top, coming as it did only five months after the company’s only other president, Ravi Kumar, quit to lead Cognizant. Infosys reportedly tried to convince Joshi to stay, but his appointment as Tech Mahindra CEO designate was announced in March 2023.

According to an Infosys filing, Joshi was the highest-paid employee in his last year, drawing Rs 57.32 crore as compensation.

Joshi is an alumnus of Delhi Public School – RK Puram. He studied history at DU’s St Stephen’s College and completed his MBA from the Faculty of Management Sciences in 1996.

He was chosen as a Young Global leader in March 2014 by the World Economic Forum, in which capacity he attended the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century programme at Harvard Kennedy School.

Joshi started his career at ANZ Grindlays Bank in 1996. Over the decades, he has worked across Latin America, Europe, Asia and America.