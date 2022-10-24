English
    Sundar Pichai shuts down Twitter user taking a dig at Team India

    T20 World Cup 2022: Google CEO Sundar Pichai was among the millions lauding the Men in Blue after their victory over Pakistan.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 24, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

    India's magnificent final overs, powered by Virat Kohli, in the T20 clash World Cup clash with Pakistan on Sunday, were undoubtedly one of the most talked-about cricketing moments recently.

    For cricket fans, India beating Pakistan in a last-ball thriller was an early Diwali gift. Awe-inspiring highlights from the nail-biter are being watched and rewatched.

    That's how even Google CEO Sundar Pichai rang in Diwali.

    "I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance," Pichai wrote while extending Diwali greetings on Twitter.

     

     

    A user asked if Pichai had seen the first three overs, in an apparent jibe at India's early match performance.

    "Did that too," the Google CEO wrote in response. "What a spell from Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and Arshdeep (Singh."

    India's Sunday performance has strengthened their bid to lift the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time since 2007.

    It was critical for India to win the match as only the top two teams from Group 2 (that includes South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe) will proceed to the semi-finals.

    The night ended on an overwhelmingly emotional note.

    "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened," Kohli said after the match."I am really lost for words. Hardik (Pandya) believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end."

    Indian bowlers also shone in the match.

    India's next T20 World Cup match is against Netherlands on October 27.

    Also read: T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan: Emotional night for India's superstars
