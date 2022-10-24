T20 World Cup 2022 | India vs Pakistan: Emotional night for India's superstars

Sunday's India vs Pakistan match was one of the most dramatic fixtures in T20 World Cup history. The ebbs and flows of the game kept everyone guessing until the last ball of the final over.

The last-ball finish took a toll on the Indian team's composure, with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya shedding tears after the game.



I have seen Virat Kohli for so many years.I have never seen tears in his eyes.I saw it today.This was unforgettable

~ Harsha Bhogle

Kohli had come under intense pressure over the last couple of years, with many people calling for his head in the T20 team. However, he proved his doubters wrong with an innings he rates as his career best. At the post-match presentation, where he rightly won the Player of the Match award, Kohli said: "It’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened.

"Till today I have always said Mohali was my best innings, against Australia: I got 82 off 52 (51). Today I got 82 off 53. So they are exactly the same innings, but I think today I will count this one higher because of the magnitude of the game and what the situation was."



Hardik Pandya, who stitched the game-winning partnership with Kohli, was also reduced to tears after the game while speaking about his late father to Star Sports from the ground.

"I was only thinking about my dad. I have not cried about my dad. I love my son, but I don't know if I'll be able to do for him what my dad did for me. He moved cities for a six-and-a-half-year old boy's dreams without knowing I'd get to where I am today. So this is for him," Pandya said before breaking into tears.

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma was also moved by the occasion of captaining India for the first time in a World Cup game. During the national anthem, Sharma was visibly moved by the electric atmosphere at the MCG as he shut his eyes to keep his emotions in check.



It was an emotional rollercoaster for the fans and players alike, with India winning off the last ball to seal a dramatic four-wicket victory.