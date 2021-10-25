MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan - 'Unavailable for next week': Zomato, Swiggy beat post-match blues

T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan: Social media was flooded with messages of heartbreak as well as posts with moments from the thrilling match.

Shylaja Varma
October 25, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

Sunday’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been the most talked-about topic on the internet for the last 24 hours. Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Social media was flooded with messages of heartbreak as well as posts with moments from the thrilling match.

Brands such as Zomato and Swiggy, which had put out witty posts before the final clash, returned to social media to share their post-match blues.

“If you're feeling bad, remember that they've felt this bad 12 times,” Zomato tweeted a little after 11 pm on Sunday.

On Instagram, Zomato shared a screenshot of an e-mail with the subject “Unavailable for the next week”.

Close

“If you're feeling low, remember that admin is also a man utd fan ,” Zomato captioned the Instagram post, referring to Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL).

“Hi boss, I’m feeling really under the weather and will be taking an off untilT20 the next week. Yours sincerely, Admin who watched each ball of the India vs Pakistan match,” the (mock) e-mail reads.

A crushed Swiggy was, apparently, not in a mood to eat anything after India lost the cricket match. “Kuch khaane ka mann nahi kar raha hai… bye (Don’t feel like eating anything… by),” the food delivery app’s social media team tweeted.

















Earlier on Sunday, Zomato had taken a jibe at Pakistan Cricket Board, tagging it on Twitter and Instagram. “Dear @TheRealPCB, in case you’re looking for burger or pizze tonight,  we’re just a DM away,” Zomato wrote.

Before the match, adhesive brand Fevikwik had taken a hard jab at Pakistan with a tweet: “Dear neighbour, it's hard to fix a broken TV, even for us. Break something else today.”

Pakistan on Sunday brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage, beating India by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan captain Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79.

India’s captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Virat Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.















Shylaja Varma
Tags: #2021 T20 World Cup #India vs Pakistan #Swiggy #T20 #Zomato
first published: Oct 25, 2021 10:07 am

