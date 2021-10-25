T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan - 'Unavailable for next week': Zomato, Swiggy beat post-match blues

Sunday’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match has been the most talked-about topic on the internet for the last 24 hours. Pakistan drubbed India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game for their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in 13 attempts.

Social media was flooded with messages of heartbreak as well as posts with moments from the thrilling match.

Brands such as Zomato and Swiggy, which had put out witty posts before the final clash, returned to social media to share their post-match blues.



if you're feeling bad, remember that they've felt this bad 12 times

— zomato (@zomato) October 24, 2021

“If you're feeling bad, remember that they've felt this bad 12 times,” Zomato tweeted a little after 11 pm on Sunday.

On Instagram, Zomato shared a screenshot of an e-mail with the subject “Unavailable for the next week”.

“If you're feeling low, remember that admin is also a man utd fan ,” Zomato captioned the Instagram post, referring to Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL).

“Hi boss, I’m feeling really under the weather and will be taking an off untilT20 the next week. Yours sincerely, Admin who watched each ball of the India vs Pakistan match,” the (mock) e-mail reads.

A crushed Swiggy was, apparently, not in a mood to eat anything after India lost the cricket match. “Kuch khaane ka mann nahi kar raha hai… bye (Don’t feel like eating anything… by),” the food delivery app’s social media team tweeted.