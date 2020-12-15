MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB on December 16

The NCB in November conducted searches at Arjun Rampal's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai and seized electronic gadgets and some medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 03:59 PM IST
Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB for second time on December 16.

Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB for second time on December 16.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on December 16 for questioning in a drugs case, an NCB official said.

Rampal has been asked to remain present before the NCB team, which is conducting a probe into the alleged Bollywood- drugs nexus following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the official said.

This is the second time that the NCB will question the model-turned-actor in the drugs case.

Earlier, he was questioned by the agency on November 13 for around seven hours.

Rampal was summoned on December 16 after the NCB obtained some information during interrogation of some of the persons arrested in the drugs case, the official said

Close

Related stories

The NCB last month conducted searches at Rampal's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai and seized electronic gadgets and some medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His partner Gabriella Demtriades was also questioned by the agency for two days last month in the case.

Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in the case in October and it was found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, the official said.

Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was also earlier arrested by the NCB in the drugs case.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of Rajput in June this year.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some other accused were later granted bail.
PTI
TAGS: #arjun rampal #NCB #Sushant Singh Rajput death case
first published: Dec 15, 2020 03:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.