Supermarket evacuated after shoppers mysteriously 'collapse with breathing issues'

Several people collapsed inside a UK supermarket due to breathing issues (Representative Image)

A UK supermarket was evacuated after several people collapsed due to trouble breathing. The incident was reported from a Sainsbury's outlet in Longbridge.

Shoppers at the Sainsbury's store began to collapse on Friday morning, triggering a huge emergency response from local authorities, according to The Mirror. Seven people were treated at the scene while two others were rushed to the hospital after developing respiratory problems. One eyewitness at the store said people were lying on the floor and gasping for breath.

Birmingham Police said they were alerted to six people suffering from breathing problems at Sainsbury's supermarket in Longbridge Lane at about 10 am on Friday. Officers attended and the store was evacuated, police said.

“We have specialist officers working with colleagues across the emergency services to establish exactly what has happened. A cordon has been put in place and we'd advise people to stay away from the area,” a police spokesperson told Birmingham Live.

The cordoned area includes neighbouring stores and properties, including a Premier Inn hotel.

The West Midlands Fire Service also mobilised crews to reach the spot.



We have a number of crews in attendance at an incident at a supermarket in Longbridge, where several people have been taken ill. Read our statement: https://t.co/utSnVOUn93 — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) May 20, 2022



“Our detection equipment has highlighted nothing of concern. Sainsbury's and their own engineers will be carrying out further investigations before making a decision on reopening the #Longbridge store,” the fire service said in an update posted a few minutes ago.

The cause of the mysterious illness onset has not been determined, although an eyewitness at the scene attributed it to a gas leak. "The police said there's been an escape of gas,” the witness told a Birmingham Live reporter.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes