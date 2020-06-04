App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sugar mill owners rejoice as Centre lifts ban on export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers

Sugar mills had started bulk production of alcohol-based hand sanitisers after the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus had hit sugar demand in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (pexels.com)
Representational Image (pexels.com)

In a move that will prove beneficial for the beleaguered domestic sugar industry, the Centre has allowed export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers that are in high demand globally due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Export of hand sanitisers was banned by a central order passed on May 6 to make sure that there is no shortage of the product in the domestic market. This decree, however, did not suspend the export of non-alcohol-based sanitisers.

Reverting the previous order, Amit Yadav, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), on June 1, allowed with immediate effect the export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers “in any other form/packaging” apart from containers with dispenser pumps.

Close

The move comes days after some of the biggest private sugar millers in the country had petitioned the Centre asking it to allow the export of alcohol-based sanitiser considering robust installed capacities and abundant production to serve the domestic market.

related news

This will greatly benefit Indian sugar mills, which had taken to bulk production of alcohol-based hand rubs after the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the pandemic hit sugar demand in the country, Business Standard reported. The sugar mills are reportedly looking to continue producing sanitisers to expend the available stock of ethanol alcohol with them.

Welcoming the move, Deepak Guptara, Secretary, UP Sugar Mills Association (UPSMA), said: “There is a high demand for hand sanitisers in the Indian subcontinent and our immediate markets, such as Sri Lanka. Besides, hand sanitisers manufactured by mills is 80 percent pure, whereas the World Health Organisation (WHO) norms mandate purity of 65 percent at least.”

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh-based sugar mills have already collectively produced as much as nine million litres of the hand rub. More than 80 units are commercially manufacturing hand sanitisers now, taking UP’s manufacturing capacity to nearly 5,30,000 litres per day at present.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #export ban #hand sanitisers #sugar mills

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.