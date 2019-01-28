App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Student gets confused, shows up for an interview at Microsoft a month before

After a series of emails were exchanged, she found herself in an embarrassing situation which was funny enough to be shared on Twitter.

Pranav Hegde
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

What are the chances of a person making a fool out of themselves while being excited for an opportunity at their dream company? A student in the United Kingdom found herself in an embarrassing situation when she misjudged her interview date at Microsoft and was dressed up and ready - a month before the actual date of the interview!

Laura MacLean, a 21-year old who is studying management and marketing at Robert Gordon University in the UK really wanted an internship at Microsoft and was all set and ready for a Skype interview at 11 am on January 18.

She spoke to Buzzfeed and explained how proud she was of herself for being very prepared and organised as she had studied everything she could about the company for the interview. She held mock interviews with everyone in her family as she “didn’t want to mess up her one chance”.

On January 18, Maclean woke up hours earlier than usual so that she could have her breakfast and have enough time to get ready with hair and makeup and then squeeze in some extra time for last minute research and preparation for the interview.

She sat in front of her laptop when the clock ticked 11.00 am and waited for the most important interview of her life. She waited patiently until it was 11.15 am after which she decided to email the recruitment team to just check on the interview status.

After a series of emails were exchanged, she found herself in an embarrassing situation which was funny enough to be shared on Twitter.

After she sent an email, the Microsoft representative replied that the interview is scheduled for February 18. Maclean, in a state of panic, replied mentioning that it was February 18 and she hadn’t got a call for the interview which was scheduled at 11.00 am.

The Microsoft employee then replied that the interview is scheduled to be on February 18, and not January 18 as she thinks. The employee highlighted the month of January to clear the confusion.

After she shared this conversation on Twitter, it went viral. Some people took a dig at her for meeting the deadline a month ahead while others appreciated her for her dedication.



Microsoft’s Head of Global Talent Acquisition, Chuck Edward, wished MacLean "the best of luck" on her upcoming interview in a statement to BuzzFeed, he said Microsoft is "always looking for candidates who have a growth mindset," adding that it means "taking initiative, leaning into uncertainty, looking for solutions, and recognizing our own mistakes."

People are now curious to know what happens on February 18 when the interview is actually scheduled.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #Microsoft #trending #world

