App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra is in awe of this India Under-19 cricketer who used to sell panipuri

Calling him a “street smart guy who will fight for his place”, Akhtar praised the U-19 star’s “power, passion, and interest for the game”

Jagyaseni Biswas

India Under-19 cricket player Yashasvi Jaiswal won hearts on February 4 when he led India to the finals by defeating Pakistan.

Jaiswal made headlines in 2019 when he became the youngest cricketer to score a double century.

Born in a family of humble means, he sold panipuri with his father to make both ends meet. Despite spending his youth sleeping in tents, often with a hungry stomach, he proved that grit and determination can help anyone achieve their dreams.

Close

Yashasvi Jaiswal

related news

The U-19 India cricket team’s blue-eyed boy has earned heaps of praises after the team's win on February 4, this time from stalwarts such as former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and the Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Responding to a Twitter post talking about Jaiswal’s recent feat in the U-19 World Cup, Mahindra tweeted:

Meanwhile, the Pakistani pacer took to his YouTube channel to slam the lackadaisical approach of his country’s Under-19 team. “The Indian Under-19 team deserves praise. They should know that some of their players are destined to represent India in the future. I am glad that India’s future is in the right hands,” he said.

Akhtar urged players of his country to learn from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who “used to sell panipurs to his teammates to put food on his plate.”

Calling him a “street smart guy who will fight for his place,” Akhtar praised the U-19 star’s “power, passion, and interest for the game”. He concluded saying: “Learn from him. He ran behind excellence and now money is running behind him.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Anand Mahindra #India #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.