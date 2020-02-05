Anand Mahindra is in awe of this India Under-19 cricketer who used to sell panipuri

India Under-19 cricket player Yashasvi Jaiswal won hearts on February 4 when he led India to the finals by defeating Pakistan.

Jaiswal made headlines in 2019 when he became the youngest cricketer to score a double century.

Born in a family of humble means, he sold panipuri with his father to make both ends meet. Despite spending his youth sleeping in tents, often with a hungry stomach, he proved that grit and determination can help anyone achieve their dreams.

The U-19 India cricket team’s blue-eyed boy has earned heaps of praises after the team's win on February 4, this time from stalwarts such as former Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and the Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra.



This is just so inspiring; and that picture of him with his arm around his father tells the whole story better than a thousand words. He seems like a real hero in the making. And no matter where his career goes, he has already inspired millions. https://t.co/SJo8bosbW0

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 5, 2020

Responding to a Twitter post talking about Jaiswal’s recent feat in the U-19 World Cup, Mahindra tweeted:

Meanwhile, the Pakistani pacer took to his YouTube channel to slam the lackadaisical approach of his country’s Under-19 team. “The Indian Under-19 team deserves praise. They should know that some of their players are destined to represent India in the future. I am glad that India’s future is in the right hands,” he said.

Akhtar urged players of his country to learn from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who “used to sell panipurs to his teammates to put food on his plate.”