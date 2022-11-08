T20 World Cup 2022: Is this Suryakumar Yadav's secret to success?

T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's strike rate is an eye-watering 193.96, and this scoring rate is a major reason why India is putting up big scores.



Superb Surya!

Iconic moments like this from every game will be available as officially licensed ICC digital collectibles with @0xfancraze. Visit https://t.co/8TpUHbQikC today to see if this could be a Crictos of the Game. pic.twitter.com/EMo1LVMxKv — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav has quickly garnered all the attention for his outstanding knocks in the Super 12 stage that helped India top Group 2 and reach the semifinals. He spoke to teammate R Ashwin on BCCI's official website in a light-hearted interview to dissect why he has done so well in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"I've been enjoying batting right now...I only see the gaps when I go into bat and I've just been enjoying batting whenever I'm inside and in a completely different zone altogether and enjoying everything I do," he started off the interview when asked by Ashwin about his batting in the tournament.

And it is evident Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying his batting, having scored 225 runs in the 5 games so far in the Super 12 stage with an average of 75. However, the impact of his runs is truly seen when one looks at his strike rate. His strike rate is an eye-watering 193.96, and this scoring rate is a major reason why India is putting up big scores.

Secret to success

But how has Suryakumar Yadav succeeded in his first trip to Australia, which has big boundaries and pitches that give bowlers good pace and bounce?

"When I practice back home, I practice at the Wankhede where the bounce is pretty good. Though the ground is not that big, the bounce is the same and they prepare good fast tracks for me. So I practice a lot over there. Coming here (in Australia), I have always enjoyed batting on big grounds. Because I see those big pockets, I see the gap and I hit the gap and I run if I am in pressure or anything. So it hasn’t been a problem for me till now,” Yadav revealed.

He also said that he doesn't fear getting out to his unconventional shots since he has achieved so much success playing them. He said: "I have succeeded a lot of times than failing while playing these shots, so the confidence is really high. I'm just going out there and just exploding."

Click here to watch the full interview

India will need all of his explosiveness on Thursday as it takes on England in the second semifinal.