Swimmer Vedaant Madhavan, R Madhavan’s son, wins silver medal for India: ‘So proud’

(Image credit: Twitter/ @ActorMadhavan)

Actor R Madhavan’s 16-year-old son Vedaant Madhavan, a swimmer, has won a silver medal for India at the Danish Open Swimming Meet in Copenhagen. The proud father took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

R Madhavan also gave a shout-out to Sajan Prakash, who won a swimming gold medal for India in Denmark.

“With all your blessings and God’s grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at the Danish open in Copenhagen,” he tweeted. “Thank you so much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI (Swimming Federation of India) and ANSA (Aqua Nation Sports Academy). We are so proud."



With all your blessings & Gods grace @swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA.We are so Proud pic.twitter.com/MXGyrmUFsW

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2022

Prakash, a two-time Olympian, won the accolade for the 200-metre butterfly event, while Vedaant Madhavan finished second in the 1,500-metre freestyle swimming event.

Twitter users congratulated R Madhavan for his son's feat. "Super congratulations," said filmmaker and writer Manish Mundra.

Another person said: "Congratulations to both swimmers. More laurels to them in the coming years. Best wishes to the coach. And the proud dad."

Vedaant Madhavan has won several awards in the past. In October 2021, he had bagged seven medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championships in Bengaluru.

Earlier that year, in March, Vedaant Madhavan and another swimmer, Tanish George, had taken home bronze medals from the Latvian Open Swimming Championships.

"So so proud of you boys," R Madhavan had said. "You won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers... wow."

Madhavan often puts out social media posts about his son. Wishing his son on his 16th birthday in August last year, Madhavan had thanked him for “beating me at almost everything I am good at".





