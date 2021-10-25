MARKET NEWS

Sports

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant, 16, wins 7 medals at swimming championship: report

R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan, who represents Maharashtra, won four silver and three bronze medals in the swimming championships, the report said.

Moneycontrol News
October 25, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST

Actor R Madhavan’s 16-year-old son Vedaant has won seven medals at the recently-concluded junior national aquatic championships in Bengaluru, sports news website The Bridge reported.

Vedaant Madhavan, who represents Maharashtra, won four silver and three bronze medals in the swimming championships, the report said.

The 47th edition of the concluded junior national aquatic championships was held at Bengaluru’s Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre.

“Many congratulations to the young #VedaantMadhavan for winning 7 medals at Junior National Swimming Championships! Proud @ActorMadhavan congrats! He deserves to go viral,” Twitter user Ruby Tyagi wrote.

“Vedaant Madhavan made us proud,” another user tweeted.

Calling himself a “blessed father”, R Madhavan had shared an emotional social media post on his son’s 16th birthday in August. The actor thanked him “beating me at almost everything I am good at…”.

In March this year, the teenage swimmer won a bronze for India at the Latvian Open Swimming Championships.

“So very happy and proud of the Indian contingent that won one gold and 2 bronze at the Latvian open qualifiers… Congratulations @tanishgeorge and @vedaant_madhavan for getting the bronze for India. So so proud of you boys .. you won despite competing with way older and stronger swimmers... wow,” Madhavan posted on Instagram.
Tags: #Junior National Aquatic Championships #R Madhavan #Sports #swimming #Vedaant Madhavan
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:31 pm

