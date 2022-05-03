RR vs KKR Man of the match: Rinku Singh

You cannot keep Rinku Singh away from action. Be it taking catches in the deep or scoring crucial runs for Kolkata Knight Riders, the 24-year-old busy cricketer from Uttar Pradesh wants to make every moment on the field count.

Playing only his third match in this IPL 2022, Singh already made his presence felt against Gujarat Titans with four catches in the deep and scoring 35 runs, though the efforts went in vain as KKR lost by eight runs at DY Patil Stadium nine nights ago.

However, at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday against Rajasthan Royals, Singh took two catches in the deep and scored a vital 42 not out, his highest score in this cash-rich league, to play a crucial role in his team’s seven-wicket win and end their five-match losing streak.

Singh, who mans the mid-wicket boundary with aplomb and has a safe pair of hands, did not lose sight of the ball even as Samson, who clears boundary with ease and by a distance, failed to get the length even as he got the elevation. With the ball soaring high, Singh had to also mind the boundary line just behind him. He did not make a mess of it as he collected it cleanly at wide long-on to signal the end of Samson.

Singh was at it again when Karun Nair, who got a game today after missing some in between, pulled one flat and straight to Singh at deep mid-wicket.

In the KKR run chase, it was Singh, who continued to impress with the bat, dominating the unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 66 with fellow left-hander Nitish Rana. Singh, walking in at No. 5 at the fall of his captain Shreyas Iyer in the 13th over with KKR needing 61 off 7.1 overs, played his attacking strokes right from the first ball.

Rana, who had dominated the 60-run third wicket partnership with Iyer, was happy to watch Singh take charge. The 24-year-old Singh from Uttar Pradesh, who has been with KKR since 2018 but was playing only his 13th IPL match, cut Trent Boult for four to open his scoring off the first ball.

A wristy flick off pacer Kuldeep Sen for four, pulling Prasidh Krishna for four to square leg boundary, driving leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal through covers and finding the gaps with ease were among the variety of shots that Singh played with confidence on the day. He even tricked Krishna into bowling wides and upset the KKR bowlers’ rhythm.

A man of the match award for his effort will only motivate Singh to contribute to KKR’s cause as they look to somehow make it to the Play Offs.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes