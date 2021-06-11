India's first skater girl on Olympics 2021, the Netflix film, and challenges to bringing more girls into the sport

Atita Verghese breaks into a little laughter when I tell her why I am calling. “You are not the first one to ask me if I know about this film,” she says about Skater Girl, which follows the life of a village girl in Rajasthan as she discovers skateboarding and fights gender norms and poverty to go, compete at a national tournament.

Just released on Netflix, Skater Girl is touted as India’s first feature film on skateboarding, a freestyle sport that is played by 3,000-4,000 children and young adults in the country today, a coach tells Moneycontrol.

Skater Girl is not Verghese’s story (“I am doing a cameo in the film alongside other skateboarders from India,” she says). Yet it is difficult to not think of her as you watch the trailer. The 27-year-old from Bengaluru is the face of girls and women skateboarding in India.

Verghese was 19 when she first stepped on to the deck of a skateboard, which her friend had lent her. This was 2012, when there were no more than 10 skateboarders in India, and surely no female skateboarders.

Thereon, Verghese has co-built four skate parks and a handful of other skate spots in India. She has taught the newbies, and played a part to bring this underground sport out in the open. By 2018, she became the first Indian to join American skateboarding brand Vans' team of athletes.

Since 2015, Verghese has been running an online platform called Girl Skate India, which holds skateboarding workshops and tours for girls and women from all backgrounds. She has taught in the IT city of Bengaluru as also in Janwar, a village of thatched huts and dusty roads in Madhya Pradesh - the challenge of bringing girls into a ‘boy’s sport’ apply everywhere.

“In Bengaluru, parents send their girls to skate parks easily but they may not want them to stay outside for long hours. And without practice, they can’t make progress in the sport,” Verghese says over a call from Goa, where she is currently staying. “On the other hand, in Janwar, we had to go door-to-door to convince, actually beg, the parents to send their girls to the skate park, which is just down the road in their own village. Male members were a big obstacle. ‘Who will make rotis?’ they would ask us. But we did not take ‘no’ for an answer and managed to get 40 girls to play in the skate park for two hours.” A few parents followed and stood at the edge of the park, watching their girls, “even the shy ones”, go down the slope on a plank of wood and fly in the air with abandon.

It was the same euphoria at the Kovalam skate club in Kerala, where she had gone to teach young girls as part of India’s first all-female skateboarding tour in 2015. “They were smiling ear-to-ear. It was hard to stop them,” Verghese remembers. In a heartening development, two teenage girls, who come to this club from a fishing community nearby, have won gold medals at the national level. They even feature in this film, their coach Vineeth Vijayan informs. But how long will their parents let them play and skate, he is concerned on that front. “The girls have hit puberty and now they are expected to stay at home and help in the kitchen or they won’t find a husband easily,” the parents tell him.

Verghese, on the other hand, was fortunate to have the support of her feminist mother, who loves sports herself. She let her fall, get up and embrace skateboarding over other games. But despite nine years on the skateboard, we don’t hear of Verghese competing in tournaments and lending girl power that sports in India can do with? Skateboarding is making its debut at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year.

“When I started out, skateboarding wasn’t even a thing in India. So I never thought of being a contest skater. I am into this for the joy of it and I want to develop the skateboarding scene,” Verghese say frankly while pointing out that the Olympics is highly competitive and “India doesn’t have the infrastructure to match what some Asian countries have.” She makes her case: “I would like to organise more skateboarding workshops and for free but either the cities and towns don’t have skate parks or they are expensive to rent, which I can’t afford without sponsorship.”

In a major upset, we learnt, Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) could not send its skateboarding athletes for Olympic qualifiers in Iowa and Rome because of the pandemic. Skateboarding coach Anubhav Vijayvargiya, who served as a judge for the national qualifiers held in Chandigarh this April, says, “Around 120 skateboarders from nine to 26 years of age had come but then the second wave had started peaking and flights were called off.” On the upside, he says, “The ratio of boys to girls was 60:40 at the 2018 national-level games. This year, it was 70:30.”

2015 photo of a girl during an all-female skateboarding tour in Kovalam. Verghese was one of the trainers on this tour.

The pandemic has put a brake on the sports in India and the skateboarding community is concerned too as Vijayan says, “We have opened our (Kovalam) skate club for only two months or three since the coronavirus hit.” Verghese would concur as she says, “To get better at skateboarding, you need to do it often, you need to travel to different spots to try out different spaces and elements, and you need to skate with different skateboarders.”

She is “itching” to go skateboarding too but is making her peace with surfing in Goa at the moment. “I am happy as long as I am on some board,” she gushes and pivots our chat back to the beauty of skateboarding: “You can do it all by yourself. You need to be physically and mentally present in the moment to execute a trick. And when that happens, it makes you confident. Confidence is a valuable skill set to have in anything. Nobody will serve that you on a platter. So I want girls to believe in themselves.”

But there are quite a few barriers as a 2020 BBC survey reveals. It found that fewer than 30% of women in India play any sports, 69% gave up sports after school, and married and divorced women play less than the singles. The top reasons cited were, it’s not safe to be outdoors, they can’t show up for games ‘all days of months’ and because women aren’t as strong as men. Other findings of concern were: 18% had watched women’s sports in person (versus 24% for men’s sports) 30% felt the women sports were not entertaining to watch, and 80% could not name an international female player.

More girls can be brought into the sports when families start believing in the value of sports itself, says Krish Iyengar, head of Sportz Village Schools, which imparts physical education to a thousand government schools in India and 500 private ones. “Instead of asking your child ‘Did you win the tournament?’, ask ‘Did you have fun?’ and this can build their interest in that activity.” But for this to take off, India needs to invest in the sports infrastructure at the school level and drive more gender-neutral programmes like Khelo India Youth Games, he says. Above all, he emphasises, “We need to have more female coaches to train with and look up to as role models." And Verghese is that name for Indian skateboarding.