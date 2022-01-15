Indian-origin professor Soumitra Dutta appointed dean of Oxford’s business school, Anand Mahindra, others congratulate him

Soumitra Dutta has helped several governments in formulating technology and innovation policies.

Soumitra Dutta, a renowned professor of Indian origin, has been appointed the dean of the Saïd Business School of the University of Oxford. Dutta is presently the professor of management at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business.

Dutta is also the former founding dean of the New York-based university’s business school. He will join Oxford in June.



As I prepare for the role of Dean at @OxfordSBS, I would like to express my deep gratitude to faculty, colleagues, students and alumni at @Cornell for a wonderful decade of leadership and learning at @Cornell. https://t.co/syRIfNJbPL

— soumitra dutta (@soumitradutta) January 12, 2022

Dutta has helped several governments in formulating technology and innovation policies. He is the co-founder or founder of two important innovation and technology indices -- the Network Readiness Index and the Global Innovation Index.

The professor has also been part of the boards of international corporations like the Dassault Systemes, a key player in 3D experience systems and ZS Associates, a global management consultancy with focus on healthcare.

SC Johnson College Dean Andrew Karoly said Dutta brought a “unique and compelling” compelling global perspective to the institute.

Michael I Kotlikoff, the provost of Cornell University, said Dutta’s accomplishments have “fundamentally-advanced” the institute. “We wish him success as he takes the reins at the Saïd Business School at Oxford,” Kotlikoff added.

Meanwhile, Dutta thanked his colleagues and students at Cornell for a “wonderful decade of leadership and learning”.

“I’m delighted to be the next Dean of Saïd Business School,” he added. It’s a unique institution within one of the world’s greatest universities. "I'm excited to be able to move the school forward to higher levels of excellence and impact.”

Congratulatory messages poured in for Dutta.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra said the growing number of Indian-origin deans at prominent business schools is as noteworthy as the increasing number of Indian-origin global CEOs