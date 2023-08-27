Someone transformed Reddit's interface to make it look like Outlook. Microsoft 365 reacts

The mails were substituted with Reddit posts and the sender’s name was replaced with “Redditor”.

To take breaks between work and scroll through social media without anyone’s knowledge, an individual transformed the interface of Reddit, so that the website looked like Microsoft Outlook Mail and Microsoft Excel. The innovation has impressed X (formerly Twitter) users and has garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site.

The now-viral post on the same was shared on X by a user account @0xgaut. The video showed the person scrolling through what looked like Outlook Mail but was really Reddit. The mails were substituted with Reddit posts and the sender’s name was replaced with “Redditor”.

“Someone built a frontend to Reddit that looks like Outlook so you can browse it all day at work without worrying about who is looking over your shoulder. I love the internet,” read the caption of the post.



Reddit’s front-end was also transformed into Microsoft Excel.

“Someone did this for Excel too. All the jobs are covered,” read the caption.



Needless to say that the innovation grabbed a lot of eyeballs online. Social media users were quite impressed.

“Omg someone did this but w/ excel and it saved me during my banking days,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “This is so golden. “He should be a billionaire,” a third user remarked.

A fourth user chimed in, “This is hilarious.”

The video also caught the attention of the official account of Microsoft 365. “Don’t show this to our boss,” the response read.